Brazilian Pan Am Champ Henrique Rodrigues Suspended 1 Year For Doping

Brazilian IMer Henrique Rodrigues has tested positive for banned substance Clostebol, per BestSwim.br, and will be suspended for one year dating back to March 2017.

The BestSwim report says Rodrigues failed an anti-doping test on March 13, 2017, testing positive for Clostebol, a weak anabolic androgenic steroid. Clostebol, a derivative of testosterone, is banned under World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) rules. By itself, it’s considered a relatively weak steroid, but was used as one ingredient of oral turinabol, a staple of the East German state-sponsored doping program back in the 1970s and 1980s.

The WADA ban extends back to the date of the test, wiping out any of Rodrigues’s results between March 13, 2017 and today. He’ll now be ineligible to compete until March 12, 2018.

Rodrigues had previously been a World Junior Champs bronze medalist in 2008 (with the 4×100 free relay), won a gold (4×100 free relay) and bronze (200 IM) at the Pan American Games in 2011 and won two golds (4×200 free relay, 200 IM) at the 2015 Pan American Games. He missed Brazil’s World Championships team last year, so no results from Budapest will be vacated.

Rodrigues won’t be able to compete at the Brazil Open this December, but his suspension will end in time for Brazil’s Maria Lenk Trophy in the spring. That’s the selection meet for the Pan Pacific Championships, the major international meet of the summer for Team Brazil.