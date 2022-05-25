FINIS Set of the Week: Henry VIII

Set of the Week is courtesy of FINIS, a SwimSwam partner.

This week’s set of the week comes from Ethan Beseris, Team Sales Rep for FINIS.

Don’t lose your head.

Warmup

-25 kick 50 swim, 4 rounds

Main Set

-20 x 100 on 2:00 rest.

100’s are swam as 75 sprint 25 easy. The goal is to hit your goal 100 time minus 10 seconds at the 75 mark. For every one that you hit your goal time in, subtract an additional 100 from the reps.

-6 x 50 kick cooldown

