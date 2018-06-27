FINIS Set of the Week: Get the Body Moving

Set of the Week is courtesy of FINIS, a SwimSwam partner.

Nice set to warm-up with – especially helpful after a heavy weight/dryland day.

Two rounds (1st round free, 2nd round non-free)

3 x 75, kick / drill / kick by 25

3 x 75 drill / swim / drill by 25

3 x 75 swim

