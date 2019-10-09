FINIS Set of the Week: Breath Control with Fins

Set of the Week is courtesy of FINIS, a SwimSwam partner.

This week’s Set of the Week comes from Bryn Lewis, FINIS, Inc.

Put on fins to maximize your heart rate and then work on breath control.

Warm-up:

100 swim

100 drill

100 kick

Main Set: breath control w/ FINIS Edge fins

4×75 1st and 3rd 25 are 12.5 underwater 12.5 swim – Rest 10 seconds

25 underwater – Rest 10 seconds

25 kick on your back – Rest 20 seconds

X3

200 Backstroke for Cool Down

For more tips and inspiration, visit the FINIS Community page today!

About FINIS, Inc.

John Mix and Olympic Gold Medal swimmer Pablo Morales founded FINIS in Northern California in 1993 with a mission to simplify swimming for athletes, coaches, beginners and lifelong swimmers around the world. Today, FINIS fulfills that mission through innovation, high-quality products and a commitment to education. FINIS products are currently available in over 80 countries. With a focus on innovation and the fine details of swimming, FINIS will continue to develop products that help more people enjoy the water.

Set of the Week is courtesy of FINIS, Inc., a SwimSwam partner.