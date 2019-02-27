FINIS Set of the Week: 30-Minute Lunch Workout

Set of the Week is courtesy of FINIS, a SwimSwam partner.

This week’s set comes from Ryan Place.

Trying to fit a good workout into your lunch break while still having variety? Look no further! This set will get your heartrate up quick and test your endurance as you work on different strokes under fatigue.

25% muscle building, 50% fat burning, 25% technique.

5×100 free/back/breast/back/free)

5×100 @ 1:20 free with FINIS Freestyler Paddles (rest an extra 20 seconds)

5×100 @ 1:30 free/IM/free/IM/free (rest an extra 30 seconds)

5×100 @ 1:40 back/breast/back/breast/back (rest an extra 40 seconds)

