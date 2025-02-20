Findlay Sweeps 2025 G-MAC/ MEC Swimming & Diving Championships

2025 Great Midwest Athletic Conference /Mountain East Conference (GMAC/MEC) Championships
- Dates: Wednesday, February 12–Saturday, February 15
- Location: C.T. Branin Natatorium, Canton, OH
- Defending Champions: Findlay women (2x); Findlay men (7x)
- Live Results
- Live Video: Great Midwest Digital Network (free)
- Championship Central
- G-MAC Teams: Ashland, Findlay, Hillsdale (women), Malone
- MEC Teams: Davis & Elkins, Fairmont State, Frostburg State, Notre Dame (OH), Salem*, West Virginia Wesleyan, Wheeling
Courtesy: Great Midwest Sports
CANTON, Ohio- The University of Findlay men and women were crowned Great Midwest / Mountain East Swimming & Diving Champions for the third consecutive year on Saturday evening.
This is the Findlay men’s eighth straight title after totaling 1,791 team points. After four days of competition, the Oilers found themselves atop the team standings, over 200 points ahead of runner-up Ashland.
On the women’s side, Findlay won their fifth championship after putting up 1,966 team points. This is the Oilers third straight conference title. Hillsdale was the runner-up with 1,414.50 points.
Qualifying teams and individuals will compete at the national tournament which is set to take place March 11-15 in Indianapolis.
Individual Award Winners
Women’s Diver of the Meet- Riley Hunt, Ashland University
Men’s Diver of the Meet- Joey Lenczyk, Ashland University
Women’s Freshman of the Meet- Sophie Busby, University of Findlay
Men’s Freshman of the Meet- LeLand Woeste,University of Findlay
Women’s Swimmer of the Meet- Emily Mears-Bentley, University of Findlay
Men’s Swimmer of the Meet- Matteo Filippi, University of Findlay
Great Midwest/Mountain East Coach of the Year Men’s Coach of the Year- Heuston Holder
Great Midwest/Mountain East Coach of the Year Women’s Coach of the Year- Kirt Kirner
Men’s Elite 26 Winner- Matteo Filippi, University of Findlay
Women’s Elite 26 Winner- Mille Berg, University of Findlay