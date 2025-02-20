Findlay Sweeps 2025 G-MAC/ MEC Swimming & Diving Championships

2025 Great Midwest Athletic Conference /Mountain East Conference (GMAC/MEC) Championships

Dates: Wednesday, February 12–Saturday, February 15

Location: C.T. Branin Natatorium, Canton, OH

Defending Champions: Findlay women (2x); Findlay men (7x)

Live Results

Live Video: Great Midwest Digital Network (free)

Championship Central

G-MAC Teams: Ashland, Findlay, Hillsdale (women), Malone

MEC Teams: Davis & Elkins, Fairmont State, Frostburg State, Notre Dame (OH), Salem*, West Virginia Wesleyan, Wheeling

Courtesy: Great Midwest Sports

CANTON, Ohio- The University of Findlay men and women were crowned Great Midwest / Mountain East Swimming & Diving Champions for the third consecutive year on Saturday evening.

This is the Findlay men’s eighth straight title after totaling 1,791 team points. After four days of competition, the Oilers found themselves atop the team standings, over 200 points ahead of runner-up Ashland.

On the women’s side, Findlay won their fifth championship after putting up 1,966 team points. This is the Oilers third straight conference title. Hillsdale was the runner-up with 1,414.50 points.

Qualifying teams and individuals will compete at the national tournament which is set to take place March 11-15 in Indianapolis.