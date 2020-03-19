FINA Postpones Diving and Artistic Swimming Olympic Qualification Events

Courtesy: FINA Press

FINA informed today all 209 National Member Federations that its COVID-19 Taskforce, in consultation with the IOC and the Organisers of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, decided to postpone the staging of the following qualifying/test events:

– FINA Diving World Cup – scheduled to take place in Tokyo (JPN), on April 21-26, 2020

– FINA Artistic Swimming Olympic Games Qualification Tournament – scheduled to take place in Tokyo (JPN), on April 30-May 3, 2020

These events are postponed to June 2020 (place and exact dates to be confirmed) .

In its message to all Members, FINA assured that “is doing its utmost to preserve athletes, coaches and officials’ health, while being perfectly aware of the severe limitations they are enduring concerning their training and normal preparation for the Olympic Games.”

Moreover, “FINA is striving to preserve the integrity of the qualification procedure, adapting it in accordance with the challenging times we are living.”

Finally, recent changes in FINA events, also include:

FINA Diving World Series – March 27-29, 2020/London (GBR) – postponed

FINA Diving Grand Prix – May 29-31, 2020/Singapore (SGP) – cancelled

FINA Diving Grand Prix – June 5-7, 2020/Kuala Lumpur (MAS) – postponed