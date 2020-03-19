Daily Swim Coach Workout #99

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 1 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

The Workout

9 minutes dry land

10 x 100 @1:30 [3rd lap under water]

2 minute explanation of next set

80 x 25 @ :35 [4x: 4 fly drill + 1 swim fast, etc. in IM order]

2 minute explanation of next set

20 x 25 @ :40 fish kicks with fins (dolphin kick on side with 1 arm extended and exaggerated undulation) (#1-5 focused on front part of fish kick; 6-10 focused on back part of fish kick; 11-15 focused on full body undulation; 16-20 focused on tempo)

2 minute explanation of next set

10 x 25 @ 1:00 backward freestyle

2 minute explanation of next set

10 x 25 @ :45 underwater freestyle

10 x 25 @ 1:00 recovery