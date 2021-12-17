FINA Names Caeleb Dressel, Emma McKeon 2021 Swimmers of the Year

FINA, the international governing body for 6 aquatic disciplines, has handed out its 2021 best-of awards.

Presented at a gala on Friday evening at the Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island Hotel, in conjunction with the World Short Course Swimming Championships, 12 superlatives were handed out for best Male and Female athlete in each of the organization’s 6 disciplines.

The list was led by swimmers Caeleb Dressel and Emma McKeon.

Dressel won the award for the 3rd time after 2017 and 2019. The 25-year old American won 5 Olympic gold medals in 6 races, topping the 50 free, 100 free, and 100 fly individually, plus winning gold in the men’s 400 free and 400 medley relays.

He also swam on the American mixed medley relay, though that relay didn’t medal.

His Tokyo haul included a new World Record in the 100 fly in long course, and in the men’s 400 medley relay where he swam the butterfly leg.

That effort made him the fifth swimmer to win 5 gold medals in a single Olympic Games, and he now has 7 total.

The 27-year old Australian McKeon, meanwhile, won 4 Olympic gold medals among 7 total. That effort, among 11 total career medals, makes her the most-decorated female Australian Olympian in history, and ties her with Ian Thorpe for the most gold medals (5) by an Australian in history.

She won the 50 free and 100 free individually, as well as swimming legs of winning 400 free and 400 medley relays. She also picked up bronze medals in Tokyo via the 100 fly individually, the women’s 800 free relay, and the mixed 400 medley relay.

McKeon was also the highest-scoring competitor, male or female, at the 2021 FINA Swimming World Cup.

The Best Open Water Swimmer awards went to Florian Wellbrock of Germany and Ana Marcela Cunha of Brazil: the winners of the men’s and women’s 10km races, respectively, at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The win is Cunha’s 7th in 11 years where the award was given. Wellbrock’s was a first.

FINA didn’t hand out awards in 2020 after the Olympic Games were postponed because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Best Male Water Polo Player in 2021: Filip Filipovic (2nd award)

Best Female Water Polo Player in 2021: Maggie Steffens (2nd award)

Best Male Artistic Swimmer in 2021: Aleksandr Maltsev (4th award)

Best Female Artistic Swimmer in 2021: Svetlana Kolesnichenko (3rd award) & Svetlana Romashina (6th award)

Best Male Diver in 2021: Xie Siyi (2nd award)

Best Female Diver in 2021: Shi Tingmao (6th award)

Best Male High Diver in 2021: Owen Weymouth (1st award)

Best Female High Diver in 2021: Ellie Smart (1st award)

Best Male Swimmer in 2021: Caeleb Dressel (3rd award)

(3rd award) Best Female Swimmer in 2021: Emma McKeon (1st award)

(1st award) Best Male Open Water Swimmer in 2021: Florian Wellbrock (1st award)

(1st award) Best Female Open Water Swimmer in 2021: Ana Marcela Cunha (7th award)

Dennis Miller Award

The awards also included the newly-created Dennis Miller Prize. Miller, a former FINA representative from Fiji, was created to honor an “outstanding organizer in open water events.” Miller died in 2019 of cancer.

The first recipient is Sid Cassidy, a long-time competitor, organizer, and official in open water swimming. He currently serves as Vice-Chair of the FINA Technical Open Water Swimming Committee.