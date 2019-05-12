FINA Champions Series 2019 – Budapest: Day 1 Photo Vault

FINA CHAMPIONS SWIM SERIES 2019 #2 – BUDAPEST

The second stop of the inaugural FINA Champions Swim Series got underway Saturday in Budapest, Hungary. Photographer Rafael Domeyko (domeykophotography.com) was on deck to catch all the action as Nicholas Santos took down the South American record in the 50 fly and Yuliya Efimova posted a world-leading 200 breast. Check out the photos below.