FINA Champions Series 2019 – Budapest: Day 1 Photo Vault

The second stop of the inaugural FINA Champions Swim Series got underway Saturday in Budapest, Hungary. Photographer Rafael Domeyko (domeykophotography.com) was on deck to catch all the action as Nicholas Santos took down the South American record in the 50 fly and Yuliya Efimova posted a world-leading 200 breast. Check out the photos below.

Emily Seebohm. Photo: Rafael Domeyko

Bruno Fratus. Photo: Rafael Domeyko

Katinka Hosszu. Photo: Rafael Domeyko

Fabio Scozzoli. Photo: Rafael Domeyko

Ajna Kesely. Photo: Rafael Domeyko

Nicholas Santos. Photo: Rafael Domeyko

Ben Proud. Photo: Rafael Domeyko

Yulia Efimova. Photo: Rafael Domeyko

Aleksandr Krasnykh. Photo: Rafael Domeyko

Kristof Milak. Photo: Rafael Domeyko

Chase Kalisz. Photo: Rafael Domeyko

Farida Osman. Photo: Rafael Domeyko

