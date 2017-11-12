FHSAA 3A Champ John Yambor-Maul Commits to Florida State

The Florida State men have added a new member to their incoming recruiting class, as Florida high school state champion John Yambor-Maul will be joining the Seminoles in fall 2018. Yambor-Maul is a local talent who attends Lawton Chiles High School in Tallahassee, Florida. Yambor-Maul is primarily a freestyler and trains with Area Tallahassee Aquatic Club during the club season.

Yambor-Maul’s Top Times:

50 yard free- 21.20

100 yard free- 46.37

200 yard free- 1:40.90

500 yard free- 4:29.98

100 yard fly- 50.99

200 yard fly- 1:54.54

At the 2017 Florida High School 3A State Championships, Yambor-Maul was an individual state champion as Chiles successully secured back-to-back state titles. In the 50 free, he swam a personal best 21.20 to take the gold. He picked up another medal and best time in the 100 free, touching in 46.37 for bronze. Relay-wise, he led his school to 2 relay titles, putting up 50 freestyle splits of 21.34 in the 200 medley relay and 20.89 in the 200 free relay.

Yambor-Maul also had success at the 2016 state meet. Prior to this season, his focus was on the middle distance freestyles instead of the sprints. In 2016, he picked up a pair of 4th place finished in the 200 free and 500 free.

