Fazekas Posts 52.7 100 Fly as 12 Pool Records Fall at Shamrock Invite

2018 Shamrock Invite

Friday-Saturday, January 26th-27th

Rolfs Aquatic Center, South Bend, Indiana

Short course yards

Results

Team Scores

Women

Notre Dame – 1023.5 Akron – 842 Ohio State – 735.5 Wisconsin – 650.5 Iowa – 395.5 Missouri State – 8

Men

Notre Dame – 988.5 Ohio State – 933.5 Iowa – 691 Wisconsin – 601 Missouri State – 409

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish hosted Ohio State, Wisconsin, Iowa, Missouri State, and Akron for the 2018 Shamrock Invite. The meet was held over 3 sessions, with 2 of the sessions occuring on Friday, January 26th, and 1 on Saturday the 27th. The Fighting Irish cruised to a win in the women’s meet, coming in nearly 200 points ahead of Akron, the runner-up. In the men’s meet, Notre Dame came in 1st in a close meet with Ohio State, but the Fighting Irish outscored the Buckeyes by massively in the final 2 events.

There were 13 meet records broke over the course of the meet, 12 of which were also Rolfs Aquatic Center pool records. Notre Dame broke 4 relay pool records, 2 in women’s relays, and 2 in men’s. The Fighting Irish also broke 3 pool records in individual races. Akron also broke 3 pool records, 2 of which came in individual events, and 1 in a relay, plus a meet record in the women’s 200 fly. Missouri State and Wisconsin were also each responsible for a pool record each.

In the first session of the meet, there weren’t any records broken, but the swimmers still threw down some fast times, especially in the relays. In the first event of the meet, the women’s 200 free relay, Notre Dame posted their fastest time of the season – 1:30.15. The team of Rachel Wittmer (23.12), Carly Quast (22.63), Abbie Dolan (22.20), and Sofia Revilak Fonseca (22.20) managed to outpace all 3 Big Ten teams in the meet by over a second. That time comes in as the 2nd fastest time posted in January in the NCAA. Also of note, Ohio State’ Liz Li threw down a 21.87 going 2nd on her relay.

Notre Dame also won the men’s 200 free relay, finishing over half a second ahead of runner-up Iowa. The team of Justin Plaschka (20.10), Daniel Speers (19.42), Tabahn Afrik (19.72), and Aaron Schultz (20.16) combined for a 1:19.40, which was just .81 seconds off their season best of 1:18.59 (17th in the NCAA rankings).

The first pool record came when the Akron ‘A’ 200 medley team of Madison Myers (25.15), Paloma Marrero (28.04), Sadie Fazekas (23.36), and Susan Franz (22.55) posted a 1:39.10, to touch out the Notre Dame team, which came in at 1:39.43. The Fighting Irish men won the 200 medley, coming within a second of their season best time of 1:26.67. Robby Whitcre (22.77), Steven Shek (24.57), Justin Plaschka (20.87), and Daniel Speers (19.19) went 1:27.40 to break the pool record and win the event by half a second over Missouri State.

Akron threw down an impressive 1-2 finish in the 100 fly, with Sadie Fazekas winning the event with a pool record of 52.70, just ahead of teammate Paulina Nogaj, who also broke the pool record with her time of 52.85. Akron teammate Jackie Pash then broke the pool record in the 400 IM, posting a 4:14.23, just off her season best of 4:13.97.

Artur Osvath threw down big wins in the 100 and 200 breast, breaking the pool record in the 100. Osvath went a season best time in the 100, posting a 53.21, which was good for a pool record and the 20th fastest time in the NCAA this season. In the 200, Osvath went a 1:54.65, good for another season best and the 13th spot in the NCAA rankings.

Notre Dame then went a season best of 7:12.35 in the women’s 800 free relay, winning the event by 3 seconds. The Fighting Irish followed that session up by taking back-to-back wins and pool records in the 1650 to begin the 3rd and final session. Lindsay Stone went a season best time of 16:12.78 to win by almost 20 seconds. Zach Yeadon went a 15:02.06, his second fastest mile of the season. In a tight battle with Missouri State’s Antonio Thomas, Yeadon just edged him out at the end of the race, finishing just .53 seconds ahead of him.

The 200 back saw both the women’s and men’s pool records fall as well. Beata Nelson (Wisconsin) won by 2 seconds, posting a quick 1:54.33 to beat the rest of the field by 2 seconds. Nelson’s best time of 1:51.21 is the 8th fastest time in the NCAA this season. In the men’s race, Robby Whitacre posted his 2nd fastest time of the season (1:42.90) to beat the field by 4 seconds.

Notre Dame picked up wins and pool records in the final event of the meet, the 400 free relay. The women’s team of Abbie Dolan (48.97), Carly Quast (49.08), Skylar Fore (49.25), and Sofia Revilak Fonseca (49.75) combined to put up the Fighting Irish’s fastest time of the season – 3:17.05. The men’s team of Tabahn Afrik (43.70), Justin Plaschka (43.55), Aaron Schultz (43.89), and Daniel Speers (43.45) combined to post a 2:54.59 to beat runner-up Iowa by 2 seconds. The Fighting Irish just barely missed their season best time of 2:54.33.

