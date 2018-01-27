Chloe Green Picks Up 2nd Title at Aussie Open Water Champs – Day 2

2018 AUSTRALIAN OPEN WATER CHAMPIONSHIPS

January 26th-January 28th, 2018

Brighton Beach, Adelaide, Australia

After winning the 7.5K over a tough field Friday, 16-year-old Chloe Green picked up her second win of the weekend Saturday, topping the girl’s 16-17 5K in 1:00:44.01. She was followed by Chloe Gubecka in 1:01:04.01, Mackenzie Brazier in 1:01:07.01, and Ella Wassing in 1:01:16.01.

Gubecka, who trains under Perth City Olympic Coach, said after her race: “It would be a dream to go to the Olympics for both pool and open water swimming.”

Also from Perth City were 18-year-old Reilly Kennedy and 19-year-old Nicholas Rollo, who won their respective boys 5Ks in 56:55.01 and 56:53.01.

The boys’ 16-17 5K was a tight race, with three swimmers finishing within about 1.5 seconds of each other: 17-year-old Matthew Galea was first in 56:50.00, 17-year-old Robbie Beal was 2nd in 56:50.97, and in 3rd was 16-year-old Kyle Lee in 56:51.56.

Also of note: 13-year-old Breahna Burgess won the mixed 12-14 2.5k in 33:13.00, followed by 13-year-old Charlie Gray in 33:14.00.

The racing will conclude Sunday with the mixed 4×1.25km relay.

