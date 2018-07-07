Fast-rising Sprinter Alec Dixon Headed to Alabama

Alec Dixon from Kingwood, Texas committed to swim for the University of Alabama this past April. He will enter the class of 2022 with Cole Brown, Colton Stogner, John Shelstad, Nicholas Perera, Nico Hernandez-Tome, Noland Deas, Spencer Walker, and Zhenwei Li.

Dixon recently graduated from Humble High School, where he was the first swimmer since 2006 to qualify for the Texas UIL State Meet. There, he finished 15th in the 50 free with 21.88, just off his qualifying time of 21.51 from District 22-5A Championships.

“Choosing to swim for The University of Alabama was an easy choice, because of the excellent coaching staff. I believe swimming for the Crimson Tide will help me propel to the level necessary to reach my swimming goals.”

While Dixon has been swimming since he was in second grade, he was a multi-sport athlete who also ran track and played football, basketball, soccer, and golf. He decided in September of his junior year of high school to focus on swimming and joined Eagle Swimming Association. Halfway through senior year he moved to Houston Bridge Bats.

Between high school swimming at Humble and the two club teams for whom he has swum, Dixon has had a meteoric rise.

Event Fall 2016 Spring 2017 Spring 2018 50 free 25.34 22.67 21.51 (21.02 relay split) 100 free 58.53 52.09 49.28 50m free 29.91 24.88 —

