Fantin, Bruinsma, Boki Continue WR-Setting Swims at Para Euros Day 6

2018 WORLD PARA SWIMMING ALLIANZ EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIPS

August 13th-19th, 2018

National Aquatic Centre, Dublin, Ireland

LCM

The penultimate day of the 2018 Para Swimming European Championships featured even more record-breaking swims than the first five.

Italian Antonio Fantin kicked off night six with another world record, going 1:07.73 to win the S5 100 back. The previous record of 1:09.44 was set earlier this year by Francesco Bocciardo.

Later, Great Britain’s Jessica Applegate broke her own world record in the S14 100 fly, going 1:013; her previous record was 1:04.46. She led the British sweep of the podium, with Bethany Firth taking silver in 1:05.43 and Louise Fiddes third in 1:05.47.

The Netherlands’ Liesette Bruinsma took down yet another world record, this time in the S11 100 free. She went 1:05.14 to break her own previous record of 1:05.81.

In the men’s S13 100 free, world record holder Ihar Boki, of Belarus, lowered his own mark to 50.65 (record was previously 50.85).

Shortly after, the Ukraine’s SM10 swimmer Denys Dubrov took over a second off his own world record in the 200 IM, winning in 2:05.63 (previous record 2:06.87). His teammate Maksym Krypak took second in 2:07.32. The Netherlands’ Lisa Kruger took down her own European record in the women’s event in 2:27.89, over a second under her previous time.

To close out the night, the Italian mixed 20-point 4×50 free relay shattered Ukraine’s European record, going 2:22.87 (previous record 2:30.26).

