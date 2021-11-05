Evgeniia Chikunova Lowers WJR, Cracks All-Time Top 10 With Euro 200 Breast Gold

2021 LEN EUROPEAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, November 2nd – Sunday, November 7th
- Aquatics Palace, Kazan Russia
- SCM (25m)
- Prelims recap
- Results
Russia’s Evgeniia Chikunova lowered the World Junior Record in the women’s 200 breaststroke yet again at the 2021 European Short Course Championships in Kazan, winning the gold medal in a time of 2:16.88.
Chikunova, who will turn 17 later this month, takes down her previous WJR of 2:17.57, set during the 2021 ISL regular season, and has now lowered the mark four separate times.
WJR Record Progression, Women’s 200 Breaststroke (SCM)
- 2:18.90 – FINA Benchmark
- 2:18.59 – Chikunova, 2019 Russian Nationals
- 2:17.71 – Chikunova, 2019 Salnikov Cup
- 2:17.57 – Chikunova, 2021 ISL Match 9
- 2:16.88 – Chikunova, 2021 SC Euros
Split Comparison
|Chikunova, 2021 ISL Match 9
|Chikunova, 2021 Euros SC
|31.98
|31.87
|1:07.42 (35.44)
|1:06.89 (35.02)
|1:42.85 (35.43)
|1:41.91 (35.02)
|2:17.57 (34.72)
|2:16.88 (34.97)
In the historical rankings, Chikunova jumps up from 16th to 10th in the event, becoming just the 12th swimmer to crack the 2:17 barrier.
All-Time Performers, Women’s 200 Breaststroke (SCM)
- Rebecca Soni (USA), 2:14.57 – 2009
- Rikke Pedersen (DEN), 2:15.21 – 2013
- Leisel Jones (AUS), 2:15.42 – 2009
- Lilly King (USA), 2:15.56 – 2020
- Yuliya Efimova (RUS), 2:15.62 – 2018
- Rie Kaneto (JPN), 2:15.76 – 2016
- Annie Lazor (USA), 2:16.33 – 2020
- Emily Escobedo (USA), 2:16.51 – 2020
- Annamay Pierse (CAN), 2:16.83 – 2009
- Evgeniia Chikunova (RUS), 2:16.88 – 2021
Maria Temnikova made it a Russian 1-2 in the event, taking silver in a time of 2:18.45, while Italian Francesca Fangio rounded out the podium for bronze in 2:19.69.
This victory marked Chikunova’s first European championship title, having won silver at the LC championships earlier this year in the women’s 400 medley relay, and claiming another runner-up finish here in Kazan in the 100 breast.
Chikunova placed fourth this past summer in both the women’s 100 and 200 breast during her Olympic debut in Tokyo.