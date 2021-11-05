Evgeniia Chikunova Lowers WJR, Cracks All-Time Top 10 With Euro 200 Breast Gold

2021 LEN EUROPEAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, November 2nd – Sunday, November 7th

Aquatics Palace, Kazan Russia

SCM (25m)

Prelims recap

Results

Russia’s Evgeniia Chikunova lowered the World Junior Record in the women’s 200 breaststroke yet again at the 2021 European Short Course Championships in Kazan, winning the gold medal in a time of 2:16.88.

Chikunova, who will turn 17 later this month, takes down her previous WJR of 2:17.57, set during the 2021 ISL regular season, and has now lowered the mark four separate times.

WJR Record Progression, Women’s 200 Breaststroke (SCM)

2:18.90 – FINA Benchmark

2:18.59 – Chikunova, 2019 Russian Nationals

2:17.71 – Chikunova, 2019 Salnikov Cup

2:17.57 – Chikunova, 2021 ISL Match 9

2:16.88 – Chikunova, 2021 SC Euros

Split Comparison

Chikunova, 2021 ISL Match 9 Chikunova, 2021 Euros SC 31.98 31.87 1:07.42 (35.44) 1:06.89 (35.02) 1:42.85 (35.43) 1:41.91 (35.02) 2:17.57 (34.72) 2:16.88 (34.97)

In the historical rankings, Chikunova jumps up from 16th to 10th in the event, becoming just the 12th swimmer to crack the 2:17 barrier.

All-Time Performers, Women’s 200 Breaststroke (SCM)

Rebecca Soni (USA), 2:14.57 – 2009 Rikke Pedersen (DEN), 2:15.21 – 2013 Leisel Jones (AUS), 2:15.42 – 2009 Lilly King (USA), 2:15.56 – 2020 Yuliya Efimova (RUS), 2:15.62 – 2018 Rie Kaneto (JPN), 2:15.76 – 2016 Annie Lazor (USA), 2:16.33 – 2020 Emily Escobedo (USA), 2:16.51 – 2020 Annamay Pierse (CAN), 2:16.83 – 2009 Evgeniia Chikunova (RUS), 2:16.88 – 2021

Maria Temnikova made it a Russian 1-2 in the event, taking silver in a time of 2:18.45, while Italian Francesca Fangio rounded out the podium for bronze in 2:19.69.

This victory marked Chikunova’s first European championship title, having won silver at the LC championships earlier this year in the women’s 400 medley relay, and claiming another runner-up finish here in Kazan in the 100 breast.

Chikunova placed fourth this past summer in both the women’s 100 and 200 breast during her Olympic debut in Tokyo.