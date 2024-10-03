Evan Conti (2025) Switches Commitment from Texas Longhorns to Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Evan Conti, from Batavia, Illinois, verbally announced that he’s committing to Notre Dame Fighting Irish for the fall of 2025.

I am extremely honored to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Notre Dame! I’d like to thank my family, friends, and @academy_bullets Coaches Todd and Glenn for supporting me throughout this journey. Thank you to coaches @ndcoach_chris_lindauer_ and @kameron_chastain for giving me this opportunity!! GO IRISH🍀🍀#committed

Conti, who swims for the Academy Bullets Swim Club and Marmion Academy, was included in the “Best of the Rest” section in our initial ranking of the class of 2025. Last November, he was the first member of that class to publically commit to the Longhorns after longtime head coach Eddie Reese announced his retirement.

Texas recruiting seemed to be in a bit of a lull while swimmers waited to see who would take the reins from Reese, but there’s been an explosion of commitments since Bob Bowman took over as the new Director of Swimming and Diving for Texas. Now, Conti is at least the second member of the class of 2024 to announce a commitment change from Texas to another program, along with Max Goettsch, who announced he’s heading to Cal.

Conti, primarily a backstroke and freestyle specialist, will now be joining a team that’s had a swift rise the last two years under head Chris Lindauer, but whose future is somewhat cloudy after the school announced the men’s team would be suspended for the entire 2024-2025 season. Conti is slated to join a freshman class in South Bend that will include Luke Bucaro, Brady Calkins, Ognjen Pilipovic, Zack Oswald, and Owen Tharrington.

Best SCY Times:

200 back – 1:44.92 (1:46.35)

100 back – 49.60 (50.34)

200 free – 1:38.53 (1:40.08)

100 free – 45.81 (46.99)

(Times in parentheses are Conti’s best times when he committed to Texas last fall).

