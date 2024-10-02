University of Texas To Host Men’s & Women’s Division I NCAA Championships In 2027 & 2028

The NCAA announced over 240 host sites for championship competition on Wednesday, including for all three divisions of NCAA swimming.

The site selections were made for the 2026-27 and 2027-28 seasons, marking a shift from a four-year to a two-year site selection process.

The Division I Men’s and Women’s NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships have generally been held at different sites since 2021, but in 2027 and 2028, they’ll both be hosted by the University of Texas at the Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center in Austin.

The meets have, however, been held at the same place in certain years, including the last time Texas hosted in 2019.

The Division II NCAA Championships will be held at the IU Natatorium in Indianapolis in both 2027 and 2028, while both Division III meets will run at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.

2027 & 2028 Division I Men’s Finals

Austin, TX

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center

Host: University of Texas at Austin

2027 & 2028 Division I Women’s Finals

Austin, TX Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center Host: University of Texas at Austin



2027 & 2028 Division II Finals

Indianapolis, IN

IU Natatorium

Hosts: Great Lakes Valley Conference and Indiana Sports Corp

2027 & 2028 Division III Finals

Greensboro, NC

Greensboro Aquatic Center

Host: Old Dominion Athletic Conference

Both the Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center and the Greensboro Aquatic Center have a seating capacity in the range of 2,500 people, while the IU Natatorium can seat up to 4,700.

NCAA schools put in bids to host certain championship meets, with each respective sports committee selecting the sites with final approval from the divisional competition oversight and championship committees.

“The enthusiasm and interest from around the country to host NCAA championships continues to be a testament to the quality of our events,” said Lynda Tealer, NCAA senior vice president of championships.

“For this cycle we incorporated more data into the process to help our sport and oversight committees through the evaluation and selection of sites as we had so many quality venues and locations looking to host during these two seasons. We will continue to evaluate and gather feedback on going from the traditional four-year cycle to awarding championship bids for two years to determine the right cadence for the bid process in the future.”

The upcoming sites for NCAA Swimming & Diving Championship meets are as follows:

Women’s D1

2024, Athens, Georgia – University of Georgia – Ramsey Center (seating for *close to* 2,000 spectators)

2025, Federal Way, Washington – Washington State University – Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatics Center (seating for 2,500 spectators)

2026, Atlanta, Georgia – Georgia Tech – McAuley Aquatic Center (seating for 1,900 spectators)

2027, Austin, Texas – Texas – Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center (seating for 2,500 spectators)

2028, Austin, Texas – Texas – Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center (seating for 2,500 spectators)

Men’s D1

2024, Indianapolis, Indiana – Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis – IU Natatorium on the campus of IUPUI (4,700 seating capacity, reduced for NCAA Championships)

2025, Federal Way, Washington – Washington State University – Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatics Center (seating for 2,500 spectators)

2026, Atlanta, Georgia – Georgia Tech – McAuley Aquatic Center (seating for 1,900 spectators)

2027, Austin, Texas – Texas – Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center (seating for 2,500 spectators)

2028, Austin, Texas – Texas – Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center (seating for 2,500 spectators)

D2

2024: Geneva, Ohio – Lake Erie College

2025: Indianapolis, Indiana – IUPUI Natatorium

2026: Evansville, Indiana – University of Southern Indiana

2027: Indianapolis, Indiana – IUPUI Natatorium

2028: Indianapolis, Indiana – IUPUI Natatorium

D3