Eva Okaro Takes Another Win At British Summer Championships

2022 BRITISH SUMMER CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2022 British Summer Championships rolled on from Sheffield, with the women’s 100m free, men’s 200m breast and women’s 50m fly among the night’s finals.

15-year-old Eva Okaro of Sevenoaks continued her momentum from night 4, doubling up on her 50m free win with a victory in the 100m free this evening.

Stopping the clock in a time of 56.46 in the women’s 16-year-old age category, Okaro clinched the gold in the 4th fastest time of her young career. Okaro owns a lifetime best of 55.36 from the 2021 European Junior Championships. That was from when she led off GBR’s silver medal-earning women’s 4x100m freestyle relay there in Rome.

Honey Osrin was another winner on the evening, with the Loughborough swimmer producing a time of 2:12.22 to take the women’s 200m back. That was enough to hold off teammate Rachel Anderson who checked with a mark of 2:12.46, good enough for silver.

Pravin Mahendrakumar led a 1-2 punch from Bromley in the men’s 200m breast, leading teammate Matthew Rogers. Mahendrakumar scored the gold in 2:16.34 while Rogers put up a time of 2:16.47 to be separated by only .13. Rounding out the top 3 was Stirling’s William Ellington who touched in 2:16.95.

George Barber of Sheffield proved to be the fastest in the men’s 100m fly in 54.12 while City of Manchester Aquatic’s Jessica Calderbank hit 26.92 to win the women’s 50m fly.