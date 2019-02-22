Erin Falconer Talks 1st SEC Title in Gary Taylor Era (Video)

2019 SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Reported by Nick Pecoraro.

WOMEN’S 200 FREE

SEC Meet Record – 1:41.82, Shannon Vreeland

NCAA Record – 1:39.10, Missy Franklin

Erin Falconer picked up her first conference title with a 1:43.05, which is an A cut and #4 in the NCAA this year, swimming 0.38s faster than she did leading off Auburn’s 800 free relay Tuesday night. Meghan Small (1:43.47) and Courtney Harnish (1:43.53), picked up their second individual medals, after Small won the 200 IM and Harnish the 500 free yesterday. Their times are #6 and #9 in the NCAA this year as well.

Texas A&M’s Claire Rasmus took 4th in 1:43.96, pretty well in line with her 1:43.06 split from Tuesday night. Kentucky didn’t have anyone in the A-final despite finishing 3rd in the 800 free relay, but Geena Freriks, who split 1:43.30 anchoring that relay, won the B-final with a time of 1:44.84.