Eneli Jefimova Lowers Estonian 100 Breaststroke Record To 1:05.81

2025 AP RACE INTERNATIONAL

Day two of the 2025 AP Race International unfolded last night from the storied London Aquatics Centre, site of swimming action at the 2012 Olympic Games.

Wasting no time making her presence known was 18-year-old Olympian Eneli Jefimova of Estonia.

NC State commit Jefimova took on the women’s 100m breaststroke on day two, ripping a lifetime best of 1:05.81 to not only top the podium but also register a new national record.

The teen’s outing held off reigning British champion and national record holder Angharad Evans who settled for silver in a still-swift 1:06.04 while Dutch Olympian Marrit Steenbergen rounded out the podium in 1:07.90.

Jefimova opened in a speedy 30.74 and closed in 25.07 to get to the wall first. Her 1:05.81 performance sliced .05 off her previous best-ever result and Estonian standard of 1:05.86 notched just last month at the Helsinki Swim Meet. Splits for that prior record included 31.21/34.65.

Her 1:05.86 marked the teen’s first-ever foray under the 1:06 barrier, erasing her previous PB of 1:06.08 en route to becoming the 2024 European Junior champion in the event.

Jefimova’s time of 1:05.81 here keeps her ranked 5th in the world on the season.

0
