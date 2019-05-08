En Route To Double Open Water Golds, Paltrinieri Injures Elbow

However, en route to victory, the 24-year-old 1500m free Olympic gold medalist incurred an elbow injury, one severe enough to change his training camp plans.

According to the Italian Swimming Federation, Paltrinieri suffered “a distortion of the right elbow from hyperextension at the time of the winning touch on the 5 km scoreboard in Miami. Two weeks of rest and recovery physiotherapy is prescribed. The injury will not allow Paltrinieri to participate in the altitude camp scheduled in Flagstaff.”

The remaining Italian swimmers are headed to Flagstaff, Arizona with coach Stefano Morini and are slated to stay through the end of May. Gabriele Detti is among italian swimmers aiming to then compete at the final state of the FINA CHampions Swim Series schedule from May 29th – June 1st in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The athletes called for the collegiate in Flagstaff are:

STAFF: