Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

En Route To Double Open Water Golds, Paltrinieri Injures Elbow

You can read the original report in Italian on SwimSwam Italia here.

Italian Gregorio Paltrinieri topped the podium in both the men’s 5k and 10k races at last week’s U.S. Open Water National Championships. You can read the full reports of each event below:

However, en route to victory, the 24-year-old 1500m free Olympic gold medalist incurred an elbow injury, one severe enough to change his training camp plans.

According to the Italian Swimming Federation, Paltrinieri suffered “a distortion of the right elbow from hyperextension at the time of the winning touch on the 5 km scoreboard in Miami. Two weeks of rest and recovery physiotherapy is prescribed. The injury will not allow Paltrinieri to participate in the altitude camp scheduled in Flagstaff.”

The remaining Italian swimmers are headed to Flagstaff, Arizona with coach Stefano Morini and are slated to stay through the end of May. Gabriele Detti is among italian swimmers aiming to then compete at the final state of the FINA CHampions Swim Series schedule from May 29th – June 1st in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The athletes called for the collegiate in Flagstaff are:

STAFF:

  • Stefano Morini
  • Stefano Franceschi
  • Christian Minotti
  • Lorenzo Marugo
  • Stefano Amirante
  • Alessandro Confuorto.

In This Story

Leave a Reply

About Loretta Race

Loretta Race

After 16 years at a Fortune 1000 financial company, long-time swimmer Retta Race decided to change lanes and pursue her sporting passion. She currently is Coach for the Northern KY Swordfish Masters, a team she started up in December 2013, while also offering private coaching. Retta is also an MBA …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!