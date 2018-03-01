Emory Women, Denison Men Lead Scored DIII Psych Sheets

The DIII psych sheets were released yesterday. The main purpose of this document is figuring out who qualified for the meet. However, while this isn’t the final official psych sheet, any event changes at this points should be minor. Therefore scoring out this psych sheet gives a fairly valid impression of where teams stand heading into the meet. The biggest missing variable is diving which isn’t on this psych sheet.

Emory lead the women with 529 points. Kenyon is close behind with 496 and Denison is a distant 3rd with 386. Cindy Cheng of Emory has the most projected individual points with a perfect 60. She is followed by Crile Hart of Kenyon, Katherine Kustritz of Denison, Julia Durmer of Emory, and Emma Waddell of Williams each with 54.

Denison lead the men’s meet with 491 projected points. Kenyon are second with 361. Ian Rainey of NYU has the most individual points with 51. He’s followed by Matthew Hedman of Denison with 46, Robert Wang of Denison with 41, Brandon Fabian of Johns Hopkins with 40, and Oliver Smith of Emory with 40.

Women’s Team Scores

Team Psych Sheet Points 1 Emory 529 2 Kenyon 496 3 Denison 386 4 Williams 340 5 Johns Hopkins 234 6 Wash U. MO 166 6 Mit 166 8 Pomona-Pitzer 152 9 Nyu 117 10 Calvin 110 11 Wheaton MA 78 12 Amherst 70 13 W&L 67 14 Gustavus 57 15 Cmu 54 16 Chicago 52 17 Claremont MS 51 18 Bsc 46 19 Case Western 44 20 Grove City 32 21 Bates 30 22 Ursinus 29 23 Rensselaer 26 24 Middlebury 22 25 Wesleyan 19 26 Simmons 18 26 Puget Sound 18 26 Connecticut 18 29 Hope College 18 30 Union 16 31 Messiah 15 32 Mount Union 12 33 Cal Lutheran 11 34 Coast Guard 10 35 Suny Geneseo 9 36 Southwestern 6 36 Trinity C. 6 38 Tufts 5 38 St. Thomas 4 38 John Carroll 4 38 Springfield 4 38 Centre College 4 43 Uw-Whitewater 3 43 Bowdoin 3 43 Trinity U. 3 43 Whittier 3 47 Iwu 1 47 Stevens 1

Women’s Individual Scores

Name Team Year Psych Sheet Points Cheng, Cindy Emory SR 60 Hart, Crile Kenyon FR 54 Kustritz, Katherine Denison SO 54 Durmer, Julia Emory JR 54 Waddell, Emma Williams SR 54 Wilson, Julia Kenyon SR 48 Westphal, Laura Williams FR 47 Muir, Fiona Emory JR 46 Erwin, Rebecca Bsc SO 46 Orbach-Mandel, Hannah Kenyon JR 43 VanHarn, Abby Calvin SR 42 O’Grady, Niamh Wash U. MO SR 37 Ong, Ming-fen Emory SR 37 Lamastra, Gwyneth Johns Hopkins SR 33 Allen, Kailey Mit FR 33 Dassow, Anne Grove City SO 32 Desai, Kanchi Kenyon SR 31 Cowan, Courtney Johns Hopkins SR 29 Craig, Molly Williams FR 28 Vetrano, Alexis Kenyon FR 27 McNamara, Alison Williams JR 27 Garza, Halli Denison SR 27 Rusinko, Hannah Denison SO 26 Campbell, Megan Emory SR 26 Chen, Jessica Mit SR 25 White, Caroline Williams SO 25 Kauahi, Madison Pomona-Pitzer JR 25 Taylor, Megan Emory JR 25 Upton, Rebecca Emory SR 24 Catron, Sydney Nyu FR 24 Hayden, Jenna Wheaton MA SR 24 Turcanu, Maria Magdalena Emory SO 23 Daniels, Ashley Emory JR 23 Kirby, Casey Denison SO 23 Ambrosen, Delaney Kenyon JR 22 Mesaros, Katherine Denison SO 22 Crawford, Jocelyn Claremont MS SO 21 Wilson, Abigail Kenyon JR 21 Whelan, Zoe Denison SO 19 Dacorte, Lydia Wheaton MA FR 18 Scholand, Aine Simmons SO 18 Arce, Marysol Kenyon JR 18 Callahan, Kelli Puget Sound SO 18 Zaravella, Natalie Denison SO 18 Foley, Caitlin Kenyon JR 18 Gagnard, Gillian Chicago FR 18 Peel, Meghan Hope College FR 18 Collins, Honore Nyu SO 16 Kelly, Kerry Union SO 16 Hochstedler, Kimberly Cmu SR 16 Webster, Margaret Gustavus JR 16 Wingert, Kaitlin Messiah SR 15 Olson, Caroline Emory SO 15 Hageboeck, Emily W&L SO 15 Lin, Shanny Rensselaer SR 14 Nutter, Gabriella Denison SO 14 Apathy, Caroline Bates FR 14 Ling, Angela Pomona-Pitzer JR 14 Hsu, Erica Denison SO 13 Wolfson, Margaret Chicago FR 13 Li, May Nyu JR 13 Wilkins, Scout Kenyon SO 12 Lautenschleger, Dana Mount Union SR 12 Kwong, Bridgitte Amherst JR 12 Petersen, Kristen Johns Hopkins SO 12 Macqueen, Alison W&L SO 12 Gomez, Maya Middlebury SO 12 Ramirez, Mardell Cal Lutheran JR 11 Holman, Kayla Mit SO 11 Mirus, Emmerson Kenyon FR 11 Baker, Clara Ursinus JR 11 Vonfeldt, Caitlyn Case Western FR 11 Otazu, Micah Kenyon SO 11 Nicklas-Morris, Emma Cmu SO 10 Murray, Claire Kenyon FR 10 Nasky, Nancy Suny Geneseo JR 9 Wang, Michelle Johns Hopkins SO 9 Reilly, Kathleen Gustavus SR 9 Mestha, Suhan Case Western JR 9 Wisniewski, Anna Johns Hopkins SR 9 Kurkjian, Jacquelyn Denison SO 9 Vanderhoof, Kendall Kenyon SO 8 Wolff, Veronica Williams SO 8 McElrath, Emma Johns Hopkins FR 7 Zurmuhl, Hannah Pomona-Pitzer SO 7 Hopkins, Madison Denison FR 7 Li, Jessica Cmu FR 7 Murphy, Caroline Wesleyan SO 7 Syme, Mia Claremont MS FR 6 Wu, Priscilla Mit SO 6 Hartsell, Rehgan Southwestern FR 6 McStocker, Samantha Trinity C. FR 6 Zanolli, Nicole Wash U. MO SR 5 Robinson, Jaime Nyu SO 5 Kimura, Anna Tufts SR 5 Redza, Nadia Chicago FR 5 Wawer, Julia Emory SR 5 Lally, Hannah Emory JR 5 Song, Rachel Emory FR 5 Chau, Jessica Cmu FR 4 Ledrick, Gwyneth John Carroll FR 4 Vandermeer, Frances Middlebury SO 4 Dyjak, Delaney Springfield SR 4 Jones, Kaitlin Johns Hopkins SR 3 Grotzinger, Heather Amherst SO 3 Hagmann, Lindsay Trinity U. SR 3 Matthys, Michaela Uw-Whitewater SR 3 Smith, Cassidy Cmu JR 3 Geske, Brooke Whittier FR 3 Anderson, Gail Kenyon SO 2 Stover, Simone Chicago JR 2 Jin, Sarah Pomona-Pitzer JR 2 Ackerman, Hadley Chang Chicago FR 2 Ferguson-Nguyen, Princes Kenyon SO 2 Leitz, Meggie Ursinus SR 2 Markert, Makena Kenyon FR 2 Edwards, Phoebe Emory SR 1 Wakabayashi, Grace Nyu JR 1 Dixon, Sterling Bowdoin JR 1 Wilf, Jenna Wash U. MO SO 1 Downs, Madeline Williams SR 1 Cheng, Lisa Iwu JR 1 Seidner, Mollie Wash U. MO SO 1 Mahaffey, Hannah Mit FR 1 Prescott, Kaitlynn Stevens SR 1 Moriarty, Stephanie Amherst SR 1

Men’s Team Scores

Team Psych Sheet Points 1 Denison 491 2 Kenyon 361 3 Emory 306 4 Pomona-Pitzer 257 5 Johns Hopkins 253 5 Mit 233 7 Nyu 169 8 Uw-Stevens Point 167 9 Tufts 159 9 Wash U. MO 159 11 Williams 122 12 Chicago 68 13 W&L 59 14 Amherst 56 15 Bsc 51 15 Calvin 51 17 DePauw 49 18 Whitworth 39 18 St. Thomas 39 20 Albion 36 21 Loras 31 22 Gustavus 30 23 Uw-L 27 23 Bowdoin 27 25 Cal Lutheran 26 25 Rowan 26 27 Coast Guard 25 28 Suny New Paltz 23 28 Saint Vincent 23 30 Connecticut 22 30 Buffalo St. 22 32 Wheaton IL 20 33 Bates 19 34 Neb Wesleyan 14 34 Baldwin Wallace 14 34 Suny Geneseo 14 37 Uwec 13 38 Linfield 12 39 Claremont MS 11 40 Gettysburg 9 41 Wheaton MA 5 42 Grove City 4 42 Bridgewater St. 4 42 Mount Union 4 45 Catholic UA 3 45 Mary Washington 3 47 Ycp 2 47 F&M 2 47 Caltech 2 50 Swarthmore 1 50 Naz 1 50 Occidental 1

Men’s Individual Scores