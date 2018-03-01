Emory Women, Denison Men Lead Scored DIII Psych Sheets

The
DIII psych sheets were released yesterday. The main purpose of this document is figuring out who qualified for the meet. However, while this isn’t the final official psych sheet, any event changes at this points should be minor. Therefore scoring out this psych sheet gives a fairly valid impression of where teams stand heading into the meet. The biggest missing variable is diving which isn’t on this psych sheet.
Emory lead the women with 529 points. Kenyon is close behind with 496 and Denison is a distant 3rd with 386. Cindy Cheng of Emory has the most projected individual points with a perfect 60. She is followed by Crile Hart of Kenyon, Katherine Kustritz of Denison, Julia Durmer of Emory, and Emma Waddell of Williams each with 54.
Denison lead the men’s meet with 491 projected points. Kenyon are second with 361. Ian Rainey of NYU has the most individual points with 51. He’s followed by Matthew Hedman of Denison with 46, Robert Wang of Denison with 41, Brandon Fabian of Johns Hopkins with 40, and Oliver Smith of Emory with 40.
Women’s Team Scores
Team
Psych Sheet Points
1
Emory
529
2
Kenyon
496
3
Denison
386
4
Williams
340
5
Johns Hopkins
234
6
Wash U. MO
166
6
Mit
166
8
Pomona-Pitzer
152
9
Nyu
117
10
Calvin
110
11
Wheaton MA
78
12
Amherst
70
13
W&L
67
14
Gustavus
57
15
Cmu
54
16
Chicago
52
17
Claremont MS
51
18
Bsc
46
19
Case Western
44
20
Grove City
32
21
Bates
30
22
Ursinus
29
23
Rensselaer
26
24
Middlebury
22
25
Wesleyan
19
26
Simmons
18
26
Puget Sound
18
26
Connecticut
18
29
Hope College
18
30
Union
16
31
Messiah
15
32
Mount Union
12
33
Cal Lutheran
11
34
Coast Guard
10
35
Suny Geneseo
9
36
Southwestern
6
36
Trinity C.
6
38
Tufts
5
38
St. Thomas
4
38
John Carroll
4
38
Springfield
4
38
Centre College
4
43
Uw-Whitewater
3
43
Bowdoin
3
43
Trinity U.
3
43
Whittier
3
47
Iwu
1
47
Stevens
1
Women’s Individual Scores
Name
Team
Year
Psych Sheet Points
Cheng, Cindy
Emory
SR
60
Hart, Crile
Kenyon
FR
54
Kustritz, Katherine
Denison
SO
54
Durmer, Julia
Emory
JR
54
Waddell, Emma
Williams
SR
54
Wilson, Julia
Kenyon
SR
48
Westphal, Laura
Williams
FR
47
Muir, Fiona
Emory
JR
46
Erwin, Rebecca
Bsc
SO
46
Orbach-Mandel, Hannah
Kenyon
JR
43
VanHarn, Abby
Calvin
SR
42
O’Grady, Niamh
Wash U. MO
SR
37
Ong, Ming-fen
Emory
SR
37
Lamastra, Gwyneth
Johns Hopkins
SR
33
Allen, Kailey
Mit
FR
33
Dassow, Anne
Grove City
SO
32
Desai, Kanchi
Kenyon
SR
31
Cowan, Courtney
Johns Hopkins
SR
29
Craig, Molly
Williams
FR
28
Vetrano, Alexis
Kenyon
FR
27
McNamara, Alison
Williams
JR
27
Garza, Halli
Denison
SR
27
Rusinko, Hannah
Denison
SO
26
Campbell, Megan
Emory
SR
26
Chen, Jessica
Mit
SR
25
White, Caroline
Williams
SO
25
Kauahi, Madison
Pomona-Pitzer
JR
25
Taylor, Megan
Emory
JR
25
Upton, Rebecca
Emory
SR
24
Catron, Sydney
Nyu
FR
24
Hayden, Jenna
Wheaton MA
SR
24
Turcanu, Maria Magdalena
Emory
SO
23
Daniels, Ashley
Emory
JR
23
Kirby, Casey
Denison
SO
23
Ambrosen, Delaney
Kenyon
JR
22
Mesaros, Katherine
Denison
SO
22
Crawford, Jocelyn
Claremont MS
SO
21
Wilson, Abigail
Kenyon
JR
21
Whelan, Zoe
Denison
SO
19
Dacorte, Lydia
Wheaton MA
FR
18
Scholand, Aine
Simmons
SO
18
Arce, Marysol
Kenyon
JR
18
Callahan, Kelli
Puget Sound
SO
18
Zaravella, Natalie
Denison
SO
18
Foley, Caitlin
Kenyon
JR
18
Gagnard, Gillian
Chicago
FR
18
Peel, Meghan
Hope College
FR
18
Collins, Honore
Nyu
SO
16
Kelly, Kerry
Union
SO
16
Hochstedler, Kimberly
Cmu
SR
16
Webster, Margaret
Gustavus
JR
16
Wingert, Kaitlin
Messiah
SR
15
Olson, Caroline
Emory
SO
15
Hageboeck, Emily
W&L
SO
15
Lin, Shanny
Rensselaer
SR
14
Nutter, Gabriella
Denison
SO
14
Apathy, Caroline
Bates
FR
14
Ling, Angela
Pomona-Pitzer
JR
14
Hsu, Erica
Denison
SO
13
Wolfson, Margaret
Chicago
FR
13
Li, May
Nyu
JR
13
Wilkins, Scout
Kenyon
SO
12
Lautenschleger, Dana
Mount Union
SR
12
Kwong, Bridgitte
Amherst
JR
12
Petersen, Kristen
Johns Hopkins
SO
12
Macqueen, Alison
W&L
SO
12
Gomez, Maya
Middlebury
SO
12
Ramirez, Mardell
Cal Lutheran
JR
11
Holman, Kayla
Mit
SO
11
Mirus, Emmerson
Kenyon
FR
11
Baker, Clara
Ursinus
JR
11
Vonfeldt, Caitlyn
Case Western
FR
11
Otazu, Micah
Kenyon
SO
11
Nicklas-Morris, Emma
Cmu
SO
10
Murray, Claire
Kenyon
FR
10
Nasky, Nancy
Suny Geneseo
JR
9
Wang, Michelle
Johns Hopkins
SO
9
Reilly, Kathleen
Gustavus
SR
9
Mestha, Suhan
Case Western
JR
9
Wisniewski, Anna
Johns Hopkins
SR
9
Kurkjian, Jacquelyn
Denison
SO
9
Vanderhoof, Kendall
Kenyon
SO
8
Wolff, Veronica
Williams
SO
8
McElrath, Emma
Johns Hopkins
FR
7
Zurmuhl, Hannah
Pomona-Pitzer
SO
7
Hopkins, Madison
Denison
FR
7
Li, Jessica
Cmu
FR
7
Murphy, Caroline
Wesleyan
SO
7
Syme, Mia
Claremont MS
FR
6
Wu, Priscilla
Mit
SO
6
Hartsell, Rehgan
Southwestern
FR
6
McStocker, Samantha
Trinity C.
FR
6
Zanolli, Nicole
Wash U. MO
SR
5
Robinson, Jaime
Nyu
SO
5
Kimura, Anna
Tufts
SR
5
Redza, Nadia
Chicago
FR
5
Wawer, Julia
Emory
SR
5
Lally, Hannah
Emory
JR
5
Song, Rachel
Emory
FR
5
Chau, Jessica
Cmu
FR
4
Ledrick, Gwyneth
John Carroll
FR
4
Vandermeer, Frances
Middlebury
SO
4
Dyjak, Delaney
Springfield
SR
4
Jones, Kaitlin
Johns Hopkins
SR
3
Grotzinger, Heather
Amherst
SO
3
Hagmann, Lindsay
Trinity U.
SR
3
Matthys, Michaela
Uw-Whitewater
SR
3
Smith, Cassidy
Cmu
JR
3
Geske, Brooke
Whittier
FR
3
Anderson, Gail
Kenyon
SO
2
Stover, Simone
Chicago
JR
2
Jin, Sarah
Pomona-Pitzer
JR
2
Ackerman, Hadley Chang
Chicago
FR
2
Ferguson-Nguyen, Princes
Kenyon
SO
2
Leitz, Meggie
Ursinus
SR
2
Markert, Makena
Kenyon
FR
2
Edwards, Phoebe
Emory
SR
1
Wakabayashi, Grace
Nyu
JR
1
Dixon, Sterling
Bowdoin
JR
1
Wilf, Jenna
Wash U. MO
SO
1
Downs, Madeline
Williams
SR
1
Cheng, Lisa
Iwu
JR
1
Seidner, Mollie
Wash U. MO
SO
1
Mahaffey, Hannah
Mit
FR
1
Prescott, Kaitlynn
Stevens
SR
1
Moriarty, Stephanie
Amherst
SR
1
Men’s Team Scores
Team
Psych Sheet Points
1
Denison
491
2
Kenyon
361
3
Emory
306
4
Pomona-Pitzer
257
5
Johns Hopkins
253
5
Mit
233
7
Nyu
169
8
Uw-Stevens Point
167
9
Tufts
159
9
Wash U. MO
159
11
Williams
122
12
Chicago
68
13
W&L
59
14
Amherst
56
15
Bsc
51
15
Calvin
51
17
DePauw
49
18
Whitworth
39
18
St. Thomas
39
20
Albion
36
21
Loras
31
22
Gustavus
30
23
Uw-L
27
23
Bowdoin
27
25
Cal Lutheran
26
25
Rowan
26
27
Coast Guard
25
28
Suny New Paltz
23
28
Saint Vincent
23
30
Connecticut
22
30
Buffalo St.
22
32
Wheaton IL
20
33
Bates
19
34
Neb Wesleyan
14
34
Baldwin Wallace
14
34
Suny Geneseo
14
37
Uwec
13
38
Linfield
12
39
Claremont MS
11
40
Gettysburg
9
41
Wheaton MA
5
42
Grove City
4
42
Bridgewater St.
4
42
Mount Union
4
45
Catholic UA
3
45
Mary Washington
3
47
Ycp
2
47
F&M
2
47
Caltech
2
50
Swarthmore
1
50
Naz
1
50
Occidental
1
Men’s Individual Scores
Team
Year
Psych Sheet Points
Rainey, Ian
Nyu
SR
51
Hedman, Matthew
Denison
JR
46
Wang, Robert
Denison
SO
41
Fabian, Brandon
Johns Hopkins
SO
40
Smith, Oliver
Emory
SR
40
Edskes, Bouke
Mit
SO
39
Menkhoff, Lukas
Pomona-Pitzer
FR
37
McManus, Samuel
DePauw
SR
37
Leenhouts, Matthew
Kenyon
SR
34
Gordon, Thomas
Emory
JR
32
Bowen, Kingsley
Tufts
JR
32
Hallman, Mark
Pomona-Pitzer
SR
31
Wilson, Mark
Johns Hopkins
SR
31
Casey, Isaac
Loras
SR
31
Williams, Robert
Kenyon
JR
30
Sonnek, Tanner
Gustavus
JR
30
Williams, Robert
Denison
SO
30
Gu, Roger
Tufts
SO
29
Wilson, Peyton
Wash U. MO
SO
29
Lovette, James
Williams
FR
28
Dunne, Patrick
Bsc
FR
27
O’Shea, Liam
Pomona-Pitzer
SO
27
Sarier, Karl
Bowdoin
JR
27
Hagemeister, Tim
Kenyon
FR
26
Baker, James
Denison
SO
25
Van Cleave, Kevin
Wash U. MO
JR
25
Zimdars, Jonathon
Kenyon
JR
25
Wilber, Patrick
Whitworth
SR
24
Knapp, Cooper
Suny New Paltz
SO
23
Delgrosso, Giorgio
Nyu
SO
23
Davis, Jacob
Saint Vincent
JR
23
Brewer, Benjamin
Cal Lutheran
SO
22
Mergler, Connor
Buffalo St.
SR
22
Bartholomew, Michael
Kenyon
SO
21
Englehardt, Jack
Uw-Stevens Point
SR
21
Kou, Timothy
Nyu
SR
21
Otazu, Griffith
Johns Hopkins
SR
20
Rumpit, Connor
Kenyon
SO
20
Fuhs, Eric
Coast Guard
FR
20
Senior, Kymani
Denison
SO
20
Clear, Carson
Denison
JR
20
Fox, Kenny
Denison
JR
20
Thetford, Thomas
W&L
SR
19
Horton, Drake
Denison
FR
17
Baturka, Ben
Kenyon
SO
17
Wesseling, Jason
Denison
SR
17
Lum, Brandon
Wash U. MO
JR
17
Mebust, Sean
Amherst
SO
17
Hohm, Stuart
Denison
SR
16
Stevenson, Bradley
Denison
JR
16
Ball, Jacob
Denison
JR
16
Kozycki, Nathanial
Albion
JR
16
Karofsky, Jackson
Williams
FR
15
Yamaguchi, Reona
Chicago
SO
15
Wagner, Zachary
Denison
SR
15
Ono, Sage
Emory
SO
15
Rossmiller, Byron
Whitworth
SO
15
Biwer, Bailey
St. Thomas
SR
15
Jekel, Sam
Uw-Stevens Point
SR
15
Cadotte, Garrett
Neb Wesleyan
SR
14
Kuyl, Emile
Johns Hopkins
JR
14
Thompson, Tyler
Baldwin Wallace
SR
14
Lalime, John
Tufts
FR
13
Young, Noah
Bsc
SO
13
Miller, Collin
Uwec
SO
13
Hagemeister, Jan
Johns Hopkins
SR
13
Donnellan, James
Uw-Stevens Point
JR
13
Kostolansky, Timothy
Williams
SR
13
Fitch, David
Kenyon
FR
13
Kralj, Tim
Mit
SO
13
Pruett, Charles Lewis
Kenyon
JR
13
Tepper, John
Rowan
SR
12
Culjat, Lance
Chicago
SO
12
Cutting, Noah
Linfield
SO
12
Mesihovic, Sven
Emory
FR
12
Holstege, Benjamin
Calvin
JR
12
Weicht, Brett
Denison
JR
12
Trunsky, Andrew
Williams
SO
11
To, Samuel
Pomona-Pitzer
SR
11
Shields, Reilly
Kenyon
SO
11
Moody, Chad
Nyu
SR
11
Limm, Henry
Claremont MS
SO
11
Todd, Michael
Chicago
JR
11
Tollen, Cooper
Emory
SR
10
Fischer, Fielding
Kenyon
FR
9
Delcompare, Lucca
Williams
SO
9
McElduff, James
Tufts
SR
9
Dougherty, Tyler
Gettysburg
SR
9
Drover, Ryan
Pomona-Pitzer
JR
9
Ewing, Riley
Bates
SR
9
Baldinazzo, Taye
Chicago
SO
8
Tomazin, Joshua
Mit
SR
8
Kolleck, Mathias
Emory
JR
8
Graves, Joshua
Mit
JR
7
Biagioli, Francis
Denison
SO
7
Brock, Evan
Emory
SO
7
Britton, Jared
Calvin
JR
7
Foster-Smith, Tiernan
Denison
JR
7
Rogers, Matthew
Emory
JR
7
Saccurato, Aaron
Denison
SR
6
Rinne, William
Wheaton IL
FR
6
Szymczak, Christopher
Wheaton IL
JR
6
Kogut, Douglas
Mit
SR
6
Smith, Craig
Amherst
SO
6
Grubb, Matthew
Rowan
SO
6
Medina, Nico
Bsc
SO
5
Reardon, Colin
Kenyon
SO
5
Dunnett, Jonathan
Wheaton MA
SR
5
Burchfield, Jacob
Uw-L
JR
5
Conzola, Peter
Johns Hopkins
SR
5
Brouwer, J-Calvin
Grove City
FR
4
Smith, Richard
Bridgewater St.
SR
4
Nybo, Andreas
Cal Lutheran
FR
4
Wheeler, Jordan
Wash U. MO
JR
4
Ubellacker, Samuel
Mit
SO
4
Sullivan, Patrick
W&L
FR
4
Ifill, Kaison
Connecticut
SO
4
McKenzie, Brandon
Mit
JR
4
Deshusses, Simon
Wash U. MO
SO
4
Schneider, Gabriel
Mit
SO
4
Fry, Tyler
Mount Union
SR
4
Looney, William
Nyu
FR
3
Rowe, Taylor
Coast Guard
JR
3
McCarthy, Gregory
Catholic UA
FR
3
Chen, Zachary
Emory
JR
3
Leckrone, Jeffrey
Mary Washington
JR
3
Oumarov, Elan
Nyu
FR
3
Spiro, Elijah
Amherst
SR
3
Stahl, Keven
Ycp
FR
2
Crocker, Peter
Mit
SO
2
Rine, Joshua
Nyu
FR
2
Schiavone, Christopher
F&M
FR
2
Koravos, Jack
Amherst
SO
2
Gallup, Thomas
Caltech
SO
2
Cooper, Matthew
Kenyon
SR
2
Lutzker, Michael
Swarthmore
JR
1
Law, Alexander
Kenyon
SO
1
Farrand, Seth
Naz
FR
1
Lashley, Austin
Occidental
SR
1
Haechler, Sean
Nyu
SR
1
Tatro, Tyler
Tufts
FR
0
Iturbe, Julian
Calvin
FR
0
Stillman, Kellen
Emory
FR
0
Wallace, Zachary
Tufts
SR
0
Song, Keda
Chicago
FR
0
Aegerter, Jacob
Uw-Stevens Point
SO
0
Vincent, Tanner
Calvin
SR
0
Rodriguez, Joseph
Coast Guard
SO
0
Bogle, Jeremy
Mit
SR
0
Baron, Joseph
Nyu
SR
0
Freiberg, Drake
Connecticut
SR
0
Jessen, Ryan
Uw-L
SR
0
Gillooly, Kevin
Rowan
FR
0
Brown, Ross
Wash U. MO
SR
0
Weiss, Tommy
Kenyon
SO
0
McHugh, Matthew
Denison
SO
0
Farrell, Alexander
Chicago
JR
0
Carson, Alexander
Johns Hopkins
SO
0
Pearcy, David
Williams
FR
0
Spurrell, Samuel
Amherst
SR
0
Pek, Andrew
Wash U. MO
JR
0
Jackson, Patrick
Coast Guard
JR
0
Wohl, Michael
Johns Hopkins
JR
0
Feuerstein, Eric
Rowan
SR
0
Liu, Nianzhong
Nyu
JR
0
Morejon, David
Mit
SO
0
Van Patten, Gregory
Wash U. MO
SO
0
Knox, Davis
Johns Hopkins
SR
0
Kohlman, Alex
Emory
JR
0
Betts, Adam
Nyu
SR
0
Kundu, Nikhil
Pomona-Pitzer
FR
0
Fish, Skyler
Calvin
SR
0
Negaard, Tom
St. Thomas
JR
0
Kimbrell, Tyler
Albion
SO
0
Sodemann, Chasse
Coast Guard
JR
0
Lauzurique, Marcelo
Johns Hopkins
FR
0
Lazorchak, Peter
Johns Hopkins
JR
0
Pender, Theodore
Bates
SR
0
Schwartz, Aaron
Emory
SR
0
Marquardt, Henry
Williams
FR
0
Hover, Hans
Uw-L
FR
0
Allsop, Kieran
Kenyon
SO
0
Bedard, Alexander
Bates
JR
0
