Emory Women, Denison Men Lead Scored DIII Psych Sheets

The DIII psych sheets were released yesterday. The main purpose of this document is figuring out who qualified for the meet. However, while this isn’t the final official psych sheet, any event changes at this points should be minor. Therefore scoring out this psych sheet gives a fairly valid impression of where teams stand heading into the meet. The biggest missing variable is diving which isn’t on this psych sheet.

Emory lead the women with 529 points. Kenyon is close behind with 496 and Denison is a distant 3rd with 386. Cindy Cheng of Emory has the most projected individual points with a perfect 60. She is followed by Crile Hart of Kenyon, Katherine Kustritz of Denison, Julia Durmer of Emory, and Emma Waddell of Williams each with 54.

Denison lead the men’s meet with 491 projected points. Kenyon are second with 361. Ian Rainey of NYU has the most individual points with 51. He’s followed by Matthew Hedman of Denison with 46, Robert Wang of Denison with 41, Brandon Fabian of Johns Hopkins with 40, and Oliver Smith of Emory with 40.

Women’s Team Scores

Team Psych Sheet Points
1 Emory 529
2 Kenyon 496
3 Denison 386
4 Williams 340
5 Johns Hopkins 234
6 Wash U. MO 166
6 Mit 166
8 Pomona-Pitzer 152
9 Nyu 117
10 Calvin 110
11 Wheaton MA 78
12 Amherst 70
13 W&L 67
14 Gustavus 57
15 Cmu 54
16 Chicago 52
17 Claremont MS 51
18 Bsc 46
19 Case Western 44
20 Grove City 32
21 Bates 30
22 Ursinus 29
23 Rensselaer 26
24 Middlebury 22
25 Wesleyan 19
26 Simmons 18
26 Puget Sound 18
26 Connecticut 18
29 Hope College 18
30 Union 16
31 Messiah 15
32 Mount Union 12
33 Cal Lutheran 11
34 Coast Guard 10
35 Suny Geneseo 9
36 Southwestern 6
36 Trinity C. 6
38 Tufts 5
38 St. Thomas 4
38 John Carroll 4
38 Springfield 4
38 Centre College 4
43 Uw-Whitewater 3
43 Bowdoin 3
43 Trinity U. 3
43 Whittier 3
47 Iwu 1
47 Stevens 1

Women’s Individual Scores

Name Team Year Psych Sheet Points
Cheng, Cindy Emory SR 60
Hart, Crile Kenyon FR 54
Kustritz, Katherine Denison SO 54
Durmer, Julia Emory JR 54
Waddell, Emma Williams SR 54
Wilson, Julia Kenyon SR 48
Westphal, Laura Williams FR 47
Muir, Fiona Emory JR 46
Erwin, Rebecca Bsc SO 46
Orbach-Mandel, Hannah Kenyon JR 43
VanHarn, Abby Calvin SR 42
O’Grady, Niamh Wash U. MO SR 37
Ong, Ming-fen Emory SR 37
Lamastra, Gwyneth Johns Hopkins SR 33
Allen, Kailey Mit FR 33
Dassow, Anne Grove City SO 32
Desai, Kanchi Kenyon SR 31
Cowan, Courtney Johns Hopkins SR 29
Craig, Molly Williams FR 28
Vetrano, Alexis Kenyon FR 27
McNamara, Alison Williams JR 27
Garza, Halli Denison SR 27
Rusinko, Hannah Denison SO 26
Campbell, Megan Emory SR 26
Chen, Jessica Mit SR 25
White, Caroline Williams SO 25
Kauahi, Madison Pomona-Pitzer JR 25
Taylor, Megan Emory JR 25
Upton, Rebecca Emory SR 24
Catron, Sydney Nyu FR 24
Hayden, Jenna Wheaton MA SR 24
Turcanu, Maria Magdalena Emory SO 23
Daniels, Ashley Emory JR 23
Kirby, Casey Denison SO 23
Ambrosen, Delaney Kenyon JR 22
Mesaros, Katherine Denison SO 22
Crawford, Jocelyn Claremont MS SO 21
Wilson, Abigail Kenyon JR 21
Whelan, Zoe Denison SO 19
Dacorte, Lydia Wheaton MA FR 18
Scholand, Aine Simmons SO 18
Arce, Marysol Kenyon JR 18
Callahan, Kelli Puget Sound SO 18
Zaravella, Natalie Denison SO 18
Foley, Caitlin Kenyon JR 18
Gagnard, Gillian Chicago FR 18
Peel, Meghan Hope College FR 18
Collins, Honore Nyu SO 16
Kelly, Kerry Union SO 16
Hochstedler, Kimberly Cmu SR 16
Webster, Margaret Gustavus JR 16
Wingert, Kaitlin Messiah SR 15
Olson, Caroline Emory SO 15
Hageboeck, Emily W&L SO 15
Lin, Shanny Rensselaer SR 14
Nutter, Gabriella Denison SO 14
Apathy, Caroline Bates FR 14
Ling, Angela Pomona-Pitzer JR 14
Hsu, Erica Denison SO 13
Wolfson, Margaret Chicago FR 13
Li, May Nyu JR 13
Wilkins, Scout Kenyon SO 12
Lautenschleger, Dana Mount Union SR 12
Kwong, Bridgitte Amherst JR 12
Petersen, Kristen Johns Hopkins SO 12
Macqueen, Alison W&L SO 12
Gomez, Maya Middlebury SO 12
Ramirez, Mardell Cal Lutheran JR 11
Holman, Kayla Mit SO 11
Mirus, Emmerson Kenyon FR 11
Baker, Clara Ursinus JR 11
Vonfeldt, Caitlyn Case Western FR 11
Otazu, Micah Kenyon SO 11
Nicklas-Morris, Emma Cmu SO 10
Murray, Claire Kenyon FR 10
Nasky, Nancy Suny Geneseo JR 9
Wang, Michelle Johns Hopkins SO 9
Reilly, Kathleen Gustavus SR 9
Mestha, Suhan Case Western JR 9
Wisniewski, Anna Johns Hopkins SR 9
Kurkjian, Jacquelyn Denison SO 9
Vanderhoof, Kendall Kenyon SO 8
Wolff, Veronica Williams SO 8
McElrath, Emma Johns Hopkins FR 7
Zurmuhl, Hannah Pomona-Pitzer SO 7
Hopkins, Madison Denison FR 7
Li, Jessica Cmu FR 7
Murphy, Caroline Wesleyan SO 7
Syme, Mia Claremont MS FR 6
Wu, Priscilla Mit SO 6
Hartsell, Rehgan Southwestern FR 6
McStocker, Samantha Trinity C. FR 6
Zanolli, Nicole Wash U. MO SR 5
Robinson, Jaime Nyu SO 5
Kimura, Anna Tufts SR 5
Redza, Nadia Chicago FR 5
Wawer, Julia Emory SR 5
Lally, Hannah Emory JR 5
Song, Rachel Emory FR 5
Chau, Jessica Cmu FR 4
Ledrick, Gwyneth John Carroll FR 4
Vandermeer, Frances Middlebury SO 4
Dyjak, Delaney Springfield SR 4
Jones, Kaitlin Johns Hopkins SR 3
Grotzinger, Heather Amherst SO 3
Hagmann, Lindsay Trinity U. SR 3
Matthys, Michaela Uw-Whitewater SR 3
Smith, Cassidy Cmu JR 3
Geske, Brooke Whittier FR 3
Anderson, Gail Kenyon SO 2
Stover, Simone Chicago JR 2
Jin, Sarah Pomona-Pitzer JR 2
Ackerman, Hadley Chang Chicago FR 2
Ferguson-Nguyen, Princes Kenyon SO 2
Leitz, Meggie Ursinus SR 2
Markert, Makena Kenyon FR 2
Edwards, Phoebe Emory SR 1
Wakabayashi, Grace Nyu JR 1
Dixon, Sterling Bowdoin JR 1
Wilf, Jenna Wash U. MO SO 1
Downs, Madeline Williams SR 1
Cheng, Lisa Iwu JR 1
Seidner, Mollie Wash U. MO SO 1
Mahaffey, Hannah Mit FR 1
Prescott, Kaitlynn Stevens SR 1
Moriarty, Stephanie Amherst SR 1

Men’s Team Scores

Team Psych Sheet Points
1 Denison 491
2 Kenyon 361
3 Emory 306
4 Pomona-Pitzer 257
5 Johns Hopkins 253
5 Mit 233
7 Nyu 169
8 Uw-Stevens Point 167
9 Tufts 159
9 Wash U. MO 159
11 Williams 122
12 Chicago 68
13 W&L 59
14 Amherst 56
15 Bsc 51
15 Calvin 51
17 DePauw 49
18 Whitworth 39
18 St. Thomas 39
20 Albion 36
21 Loras 31
22 Gustavus 30
23 Uw-L 27
23 Bowdoin 27
25 Cal Lutheran 26
25 Rowan 26
27 Coast Guard 25
28 Suny New Paltz 23
28 Saint Vincent 23
30 Connecticut 22
30 Buffalo St. 22
32 Wheaton IL 20
33 Bates 19
34 Neb Wesleyan 14
34 Baldwin Wallace 14
34 Suny Geneseo 14
37 Uwec 13
38 Linfield 12
39 Claremont MS 11
40 Gettysburg 9
41 Wheaton MA 5
42 Grove City 4
42 Bridgewater St. 4
42 Mount Union 4
45 Catholic UA 3
45 Mary Washington 3
47 Ycp 2
47 F&M 2
47 Caltech 2
50 Swarthmore 1
50 Naz 1
50 Occidental 1

Men’s Individual Scores

Team Year Psych Sheet Points
Rainey, Ian Nyu SR 51
Hedman, Matthew Denison JR 46
Wang, Robert Denison SO 41
Fabian, Brandon Johns Hopkins SO 40
Smith, Oliver Emory SR 40
Edskes, Bouke Mit SO 39
Menkhoff, Lukas Pomona-Pitzer FR 37
McManus, Samuel DePauw SR 37
Leenhouts, Matthew Kenyon SR 34
Gordon, Thomas Emory JR 32
Bowen, Kingsley Tufts JR 32
Hallman, Mark Pomona-Pitzer SR 31
Wilson, Mark Johns Hopkins SR 31
Casey, Isaac Loras SR 31
Williams, Robert Kenyon JR 30
Sonnek, Tanner Gustavus JR 30
Williams, Robert Denison SO 30
Gu, Roger Tufts SO 29
Wilson, Peyton Wash U. MO SO 29
Lovette, James Williams FR 28
Dunne, Patrick Bsc FR 27
O’Shea, Liam Pomona-Pitzer SO 27
Sarier, Karl Bowdoin JR 27
Hagemeister, Tim Kenyon FR 26
Baker, James Denison SO 25
Van Cleave, Kevin Wash U. MO JR 25
Zimdars, Jonathon Kenyon JR 25
Wilber, Patrick Whitworth SR 24
Knapp, Cooper Suny New Paltz SO 23
Delgrosso, Giorgio Nyu SO 23
Davis, Jacob Saint Vincent JR 23
Brewer, Benjamin Cal Lutheran SO 22
Mergler, Connor Buffalo St. SR 22
Bartholomew, Michael Kenyon SO 21
Englehardt, Jack Uw-Stevens Point SR 21
Kou, Timothy Nyu SR 21
Otazu, Griffith Johns Hopkins SR 20
Rumpit, Connor Kenyon SO 20
Fuhs, Eric Coast Guard FR 20
Senior, Kymani Denison SO 20
Clear, Carson Denison JR 20
Fox, Kenny Denison JR 20
Thetford, Thomas W&L SR 19
Horton, Drake Denison FR 17
Baturka, Ben Kenyon SO 17
Wesseling, Jason Denison SR 17
Lum, Brandon Wash U. MO JR 17
Mebust, Sean Amherst SO 17
Hohm, Stuart Denison SR 16
Stevenson, Bradley Denison JR 16
Ball, Jacob Denison JR 16
Kozycki, Nathanial Albion JR 16
Karofsky, Jackson Williams FR 15
Yamaguchi, Reona Chicago SO 15
Wagner, Zachary Denison SR 15
Ono, Sage Emory SO 15
Rossmiller, Byron Whitworth SO 15
Biwer, Bailey St. Thomas SR 15
Jekel, Sam Uw-Stevens Point SR 15
Cadotte, Garrett Neb Wesleyan SR 14
Kuyl, Emile Johns Hopkins JR 14
Thompson, Tyler Baldwin Wallace SR 14
Lalime, John Tufts FR 13
Young, Noah Bsc SO 13
Miller, Collin Uwec SO 13
Hagemeister, Jan Johns Hopkins SR 13
Donnellan, James Uw-Stevens Point JR 13
Kostolansky, Timothy Williams SR 13
Fitch, David Kenyon FR 13
Kralj, Tim Mit SO 13
Pruett, Charles Lewis Kenyon JR 13
Tepper, John Rowan SR 12
Culjat, Lance Chicago SO 12
Cutting, Noah Linfield SO 12
Mesihovic, Sven Emory FR 12
Holstege, Benjamin Calvin JR 12
Weicht, Brett Denison JR 12
Trunsky, Andrew Williams SO 11
To, Samuel Pomona-Pitzer SR 11
Shields, Reilly Kenyon SO 11
Moody, Chad Nyu SR 11
Limm, Henry Claremont MS SO 11
Todd, Michael Chicago JR 11
Tollen, Cooper Emory SR 10
Fischer, Fielding Kenyon FR 9
Delcompare, Lucca Williams SO 9
McElduff, James Tufts SR 9
Dougherty, Tyler Gettysburg SR 9
Drover, Ryan Pomona-Pitzer JR 9
Ewing, Riley Bates SR 9
Baldinazzo, Taye Chicago SO 8
Tomazin, Joshua Mit SR 8
Kolleck, Mathias Emory JR 8
Graves, Joshua Mit JR 7
Biagioli, Francis Denison SO 7
Brock, Evan Emory SO 7
Britton, Jared Calvin JR 7
Foster-Smith, Tiernan Denison JR 7
Rogers, Matthew Emory JR 7
Saccurato, Aaron Denison SR 6
Rinne, William Wheaton IL FR 6
Szymczak, Christopher Wheaton IL JR 6
Kogut, Douglas Mit SR 6
Smith, Craig Amherst SO 6
Grubb, Matthew Rowan SO 6
Medina, Nico Bsc SO 5
Reardon, Colin Kenyon SO 5
Dunnett, Jonathan Wheaton MA SR 5
Burchfield, Jacob Uw-L JR 5
Conzola, Peter Johns Hopkins SR 5
Brouwer, J-Calvin Grove City FR 4
Smith, Richard Bridgewater St. SR 4
Nybo, Andreas Cal Lutheran FR 4
Wheeler, Jordan Wash U. MO JR 4
Ubellacker, Samuel Mit SO 4
Sullivan, Patrick W&L FR 4
Ifill, Kaison Connecticut SO 4
McKenzie, Brandon Mit JR 4
Deshusses, Simon Wash U. MO SO 4
Schneider, Gabriel Mit SO 4
Fry, Tyler Mount Union SR 4
Looney, William Nyu FR 3
Rowe, Taylor Coast Guard JR 3
McCarthy, Gregory Catholic UA FR 3
Chen, Zachary Emory JR 3
Leckrone, Jeffrey Mary Washington JR 3
Oumarov, Elan Nyu FR 3
Spiro, Elijah Amherst SR 3
Stahl, Keven Ycp FR 2
Crocker, Peter Mit SO 2
Rine, Joshua Nyu FR 2
Schiavone, Christopher F&M FR 2
Koravos, Jack Amherst SO 2
Gallup, Thomas Caltech SO 2
Cooper, Matthew Kenyon SR 2
Lutzker, Michael Swarthmore JR 1
Law, Alexander Kenyon SO 1
Farrand, Seth Naz FR 1
Lashley, Austin Occidental SR 1
Haechler, Sean Nyu SR 1
Tatro, Tyler Tufts FR 0
Iturbe, Julian Calvin FR 0
Stillman, Kellen Emory FR 0
Wallace, Zachary Tufts SR 0
Song, Keda Chicago FR 0
Aegerter, Jacob Uw-Stevens Point SO 0
Vincent, Tanner Calvin SR 0
Rodriguez, Joseph Coast Guard SO 0
Bogle, Jeremy Mit SR 0
Baron, Joseph Nyu SR 0
Freiberg, Drake Connecticut SR 0
Jessen, Ryan Uw-L SR 0
Gillooly, Kevin Rowan FR 0
Brown, Ross Wash U. MO SR 0
Weiss, Tommy Kenyon SO 0
McHugh, Matthew Denison SO 0
Farrell, Alexander Chicago JR 0
Carson, Alexander Johns Hopkins SO 0
Pearcy, David Williams FR 0
Spurrell, Samuel Amherst SR 0
Pek, Andrew Wash U. MO JR 0
Jackson, Patrick Coast Guard JR 0
Wohl, Michael Johns Hopkins JR 0
Feuerstein, Eric Rowan SR 0
Liu, Nianzhong Nyu JR 0
Morejon, David Mit SO 0
Van Patten, Gregory Wash U. MO SO 0
Knox, Davis Johns Hopkins SR 0
Kohlman, Alex Emory JR 0
Betts, Adam Nyu SR 0
Kundu, Nikhil Pomona-Pitzer FR 0
Fish, Skyler Calvin SR 0
Negaard, Tom St. Thomas JR 0
Kimbrell, Tyler Albion SO 0
Sodemann, Chasse Coast Guard JR 0
Lauzurique, Marcelo Johns Hopkins FR 0
Lazorchak, Peter Johns Hopkins JR 0
Pender, Theodore Bates SR 0
Schwartz, Aaron Emory SR 0
Marquardt, Henry Williams FR 0
Hover, Hans Uw-L FR 0
Allsop, Kieran Kenyon SO 0
Bedard, Alexander Bates JR 0

2 Comments on "Emory Women, Denison Men Lead Scored DIII Psych Sheets"

THEO
Wow, I’m surprised how far ahead Denison men are on the pysch sheet. MIT and Emory have swimmers who are clearly going to be going wayyyyyyyy faster at NCAAs (Edskes, Kogut, Gordon, Smith, etc), but it’s hard to see them compensating these kinds of deficits. I was hoping for a multi-team battle for the title this year because it’s so much more interesting to watch, but maybe it won’t turn out that way… Also WOW: Pomona-Pitzer men being projected as 4th in this psych sheet. They were 18th last year, and 30th in 2016. They could DQ every event and I’d still call this season a wild success for them. They broke all but two team records in a single… Read more »
Thirteenthwind

Crile. KT. Emma.

