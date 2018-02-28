Unofficial Psych Sheets for DIII 2018 NCAA Championships Released

The unofficial psych sheets for the 2018 NCAA Division III Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships have been released.

On the women’s side, the qualifying line for individual races was either 21 or 22, and for relays it was 20. For the men, individual races and relays were cut at 16 entries.

Click here to read about the expanded women’s numbers.

As a reminder of how the selection process works: The NCAA goes through, event by event, and adds one swimmer to each, until a certain “line” (aka, all 16th-ranked swimmer for men and 20th for women) puts the field over the maximum 236 men’s/290 women’s individual entries (260 total minus 24 places for divers/319 total minus 29 places for divers). At that point, swimmers will be invited based on who is the closest to the NCAA Championship Record in their event from the next line. If you want to look at the full procedure, check section 2.4 of the NCAA Pre Championship Manual.

Men’s and Women’s Lists:

Emory and Kenyon lead the women’s meet with 18 swimmers invited, and Denison leads the men’s side with 18 as well. Overall, 58 women’s and 52 men’s teams will be represented.