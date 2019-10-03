Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Emmanuel Men Picked as Preseason Conference Carolinas Favorite

October 03rd, 2019 College, NCAA Division II, News

Courtesy: Conference Carolinas Athletics

GREENVILLE, S.C. – In an extremely close vote, Emmanuel has emerged as the preseason favorite in the Conference Carolinas men’s swimming preseason poll.

The Lions received three first-place votes to collect a total of 28 points to narrowly overtake defending conference champion Barton (27) by just one point. Barton received two first-place votes. King is third in the preseason tally with 23 points. They received one first-place vote.

Chowan was tabbed fourth in the preseason poll followed by Lees-McRae and associate member Salem.

2019 Men’s Swimming Preseason Poll

Team First Place Total 
1. Emmanuel 3 28
2. Barton 2 27
3. King 1 23
4. Chowan   16
5. Lees-McRae   14
6. Salem   12

2019-20 Men’s Swimmers to Watch

Barton
Jonathan York, So., Midlothian, Va. (all-conference in 2019)
Robert Zamorano, Sr., Woodstock, Ga. (all-conference in 2019)

Chowan
Shaine Olmstead, So., Florence, Ky.
Justin Lough, So., Dayton, Va.

Emmanuel
Alex Sobers, Sr., Bridgetown, Barbados (conference champion in 2019; NCAA champion in the 500 freestyle with a 4:21.09; 2019 Conference Carolinas Co-Swimmer of the Year)
Joao Santos, Jr., Maringa, Parana, Brazil (conference champion in 2019; 2019 Conference Carolinas Co-Swimmer of the Year)

King
Jabari Ramsey, So., Land O’Lakes, Fla. (all-conference in 2019)
Maximillian Thomas, So., Lincoln Park, Mich.
Jan Kuljak, Fr., Zagreb, Croatia

Lees-McRae
Arsham Mirzaei, Sr., Karaj Alborz, Iran (conference champion in 2019)
Christian Nishimura, Jr., Honolulu, Hawaii
John David McCray, So., Cape Carteret, N.C. (all-conference in 2019)

Salem
Zach Bell, Fr., New Castle, Pa.
Fernando Gomez, Fr., West Chester, Pa.
Brady Samuels, So., Cape Town, South Africa

