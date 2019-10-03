Emmanuel Men Picked as Preseason Conference Carolinas Favorite

Courtesy: Conference Carolinas Athletics
GREENVILLE, S.C. – In an extremely close vote, Emmanuel has emerged as the preseason favorite in the Conference Carolinas men’s swimming preseason poll.
The Lions received three first-place votes to collect a total of 28 points to narrowly overtake defending conference champion Barton (27) by just one point. Barton received two first-place votes. King is third in the preseason tally with 23 points. They received one first-place vote.
Chowan was tabbed fourth in the preseason poll followed by Lees-McRae and associate member Salem.
2019 Men’s Swimming Preseason Poll
|Team
|First Place
|Total
|1. Emmanuel
|3
|28
|2. Barton
|2
|27
|3. King
|1
|23
|4. Chowan
|16
|5. Lees-McRae
|14
|6. Salem
|12
2019-20 Men’s Swimmers to Watch
Barton
Jonathan York, So., Midlothian, Va. (all-conference in 2019)
Robert Zamorano, Sr., Woodstock, Ga. (all-conference in 2019)
Chowan
Shaine Olmstead, So., Florence, Ky.
Justin Lough, So., Dayton, Va.
Emmanuel
Alex Sobers, Sr., Bridgetown, Barbados (conference champion in 2019; NCAA champion in the 500 freestyle with a 4:21.09; 2019 Conference Carolinas Co-Swimmer of the Year)
Joao Santos, Jr., Maringa, Parana, Brazil (conference champion in 2019; 2019 Conference Carolinas Co-Swimmer of the Year)
King
Jabari Ramsey, So., Land O’Lakes, Fla. (all-conference in 2019)
Maximillian Thomas, So., Lincoln Park, Mich.
Jan Kuljak, Fr., Zagreb, Croatia
Lees-McRae
Arsham Mirzaei, Sr., Karaj Alborz, Iran (conference champion in 2019)
Christian Nishimura, Jr., Honolulu, Hawaii
John David McCray, So., Cape Carteret, N.C. (all-conference in 2019)
Salem
Zach Bell, Fr., New Castle, Pa.
Fernando Gomez, Fr., West Chester, Pa.
Brady Samuels, So., Cape Town, South Africa
