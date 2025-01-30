Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Emma Sticklen on Repping 1:49s in 200 Fly: “Once you do it once, you know what you need to do”

Comments: 1

2025 EDDIE REESE SHOWDOWN

Once again, Emma Sticklen posted a sub-1:50 200 fly this season, posting a 1:49.87 to post a dominant win at the Eddie Reese Showdown. Sticklen has seemingly perfected this race and doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon with SEC and NCAA Championships on the horizon.

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Regan Smith 56 and 53 100 back
2 seconds ago

Is that the most 1:49s ever by one person?

0
0
Reply

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!