Emma Sticklen on Repping 1:49s in 200 Fly: “Once you do it once, you know what you need to do”

2025 EDDIE REESE SHOWDOWN
- January 24-25, 2025
- Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center — Austin, Texas
- 25 Yards (SCY)
Once again, Emma Sticklen posted a sub-1:50 200 fly this season, posting a 1:49.87 to post a dominant win at the Eddie Reese Showdown. Sticklen has seemingly perfected this race and doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon with SEC and NCAA Championships on the horizon.
Is that the most 1:49s ever by one person?