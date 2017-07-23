Emma McKeon Ties Schipper’s 56.23 For Aussie Record, 4th All-Time

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Australian Emma McKeon followed a great prelim swim in the women’s 100 fly with an even better one tonight in the semi-final.

After tying her best time of 56.81 in the morning, qualifying her 3rd for the semi-final, McKeon tied the Australian Record in a blazing time of 56.23 to head into the final 2nd behind world record holder Sarah Sjostrom.

The 23-year-old equals the mark of 2005 World Champion Jessicah Schipper, who went 56.23 in 2009 to win the silver medal at the World Championships in Rome. McKeon also ties Schipper for 4th fastest all-time, trailing only Sjostrom, Dana Vollmer and Liu Zige. Prior to tonight, McKeon wasn’t even ranked inside the top-10 all-time.

Sjostrom was 55.77 to top the semi-finals, giving her sole ownership of the ten fastest swims in history. American Kelsi Worrell gets bumped back down to 6th all-time after moving up to 5th this morning. Tonight she went 56.74, three tenths off her prelim time, to qualify 3rd.

Women 100 Fly All-Time Performers