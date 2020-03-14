Emma McKeon Breaks Almost 20-Year-Old Aussie All Comers 100 Fly Record

NEW SOUTH WALES STATE OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

Swimming is still going on strong down under, as day 2 of the 2020 New South Wales State Open Championships took place today at Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Center (SOPAC).

Day 1 brought super quick times across the board, including Kyle Chalmers‘s double of a 1:57 200 fly and 48.2 100m free, but Emma McKeon was delightful as well, producing a 100m free time of 53.00 and 50 fly effort of 25.87.

McKeon was back at it big time today, hitting a monster time of 56.36 to take the women’s 100m butterfly in a new All Comers Record.

After registering a scorching heats effort of 57.19, a time that in itself ranks #2 in the world this season, the 25-year-old Griffith University swimmer busted out splits of 26.32/30.04 to score gold in 56.36, the world’s fastest time since last August.

McKeon’s effort tonight marks the 3rd fastest time of her career, which is saying quite a bit considering she is an Olympic finalist and the Australian national record holder in this event. She owns that Aussie standard at the 56.18 she put up in 2017, so tonight’s effort was only .18 away from that record.

Her time tonight also would have overtaken the 56.61 mark McKeon threw down in Gwangju for 100m fly bronze behind winner Maggie MacNeil of Canada (55.83) and Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden (56.22).