Ellie Marquardt Drops 20+ Seconds to Win 800 Free at Charlotte Ultra Meet

2019 Charlotte Ultra Meet

June 13th-16th, 2019

Charlotte, North Carolina

LCM (50m) pool

The opening day of the 2019 Charlotte Ultra Meet, a former Pro Swim Series event that still holds a crucial spot in the North Carolina club season, saw timed finals of the girls’ 800, boys’ 1500, and the opening round of the 50 meter stroke events.

Those 50 events are swum in a knock-out fashion, with the top 16 swimmers in each advancing to a semi-final, and then the top 8 advancing to a final later in the meet.

In the girls’ 800, Eleanor Marquardt of nearby ATOM won in 8:52.98. That makes for a staggering 20.47 improvement for her on her previous lifetime best, and promotes her from a Futures cut to a US Open standard in that event. She’s already qualified for the 2020 Olympic Trials in the 400 free with a 4:15.79 from April.

Virginia undergrad Emma Seiberlich took 2nd in 8:55.20 – which is her best time by over a minute. Her previous fastest in the event was done in 2013, when she was only 14, as she’s focused on freestyle races 400 meters (500 yards) and shorter and the backstrokes through most of her senior career.

The winner of the boys’ 1500 free was 21-year old Georgia Bulldog Kevin Miller, who swam 15:32.38. That gave him more than an 11-second margin of victory in the race. Eric Knowles of NC State was 2nd in 15:44.08 and future NC State swimmer Ross Dant took 3rd in 15:48.03.

The top high schooler was rising junior Michael Moore of Marlins of Raleigh in 16:16.02 for 6th place, while 15-year old Logan Zucker of the host team dropped a second-and-a-half for 7th place in 16:19.25.

