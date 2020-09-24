Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Elena di Liddo Out For Aqua Centurions; Leaves Just 9 Women On Roster

Elena di Liddo will not compete in the ISL this season, dropping the Aqua Centurions roster to just 9 women.

Di Liddo confirmed the news to SwimSwam this week. Her withdrawal comes a day after we reported five other withdrawals from the team’s official roster. All were from Italy, and four of the five were women.

Di Liddo would have been one of the team’s top butterflyers, especially with Australian Madeline Groves also off the originally-announced roster. The team has effectively lost all of its butterfly depth on the women’s side, between Groves, di Liddo, Silvia di Pietro and Ilaria Bianchi.

The loss of Di Liddo also leaves the team’s official roster at just 9 women. That’s low enough to put the team in jeopardy of not being able to fill out a lineup. Women’s relays will require at least 8 swimmers to compete, and a thin roster leaves no room to rest athletes with an individual event directly before or after the relays.

The Aqua Centurions still have 14 men listed on the roster. Here’s the full roster, per the ISL website:

  MEN COUNTRY WOMEN COUNTRY
1 Mychajlo Romanchuk UKR Federica Pellegrini ITA
2 Fabio Scozzoli ITA Martina Carraro ITA
3 Sebastian Szabo HUN Etienne Pires de Medeiros BRA
4 Alessandro Miressi ITA Valentine Dumont BEL
5 Matteo Rivolta ITA Lidon Munoz del Campo ESP
6 Nicolo Martinenghi ITA Arianna Castiglioni ITA
7 Simone Sabbioni ITA Katrina Konopka Reid USA
8 Marcelo Chierighini BRA Larissa Martins de Oliveira BRA
9 Leonardo Gomes De Deus BRA Haley Black CAN
10 Gabriel Santos Da Silva BRA    
11 Pedro Spajari BRA    
12 Breno Martins Correia BRA    
13 Luiz Altamir Melo BRA    
14 Philip Heintz GER    

