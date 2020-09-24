Elena di Liddo Out For Aqua Centurions; Leaves Just 9 Women On Roster

Elena di Liddo will not compete in the ISL this season, dropping the Aqua Centurions roster to just 9 women.

Di Liddo confirmed the news to SwimSwam this week. Her withdrawal comes a day after we reported five other withdrawals from the team’s official roster. All were from Italy, and four of the five were women.

Di Liddo would have been one of the team’s top butterflyers, especially with Australian Madeline Groves also off the originally-announced roster. The team has effectively lost all of its butterfly depth on the women’s side, between Groves, di Liddo, Silvia di Pietro and Ilaria Bianchi.

The loss of Di Liddo also leaves the team’s official roster at just 9 women. That’s low enough to put the team in jeopardy of not being able to fill out a lineup. Women’s relays will require at least 8 swimmers to compete, and a thin roster leaves no room to rest athletes with an individual event directly before or after the relays.

The Aqua Centurions still have 14 men listed on the roster. Here’s the full roster, per the ISL website: