17-Year Old Jackson Stallworth Swims 56.87 100M Fly, Ranks #12 in Texas

2020 SOUTH TEXAS WATERLOO LONG COURSE INVITE

September 13th, 2020

Waterloo Swim Center, Austin, TX

Long Course Meters (LCM)

Full Results

In Texas, Winter Juniors qualifier Jackson Stallworth (17) of Streamline Aquatics won the boys’ 100 fly in a best time of 56.87. He was the only swimmer under 1:00 in the event.

Stallworth’s new best time in the 100 fly time is the fastest in the country so far in the 2020-2021 season among 17-year olds. The 2020-2021 season is about 3 weeks old, officially beginning on September 1.

Stallworth also swam a best time in the 100 free (54.18), winning a close race with Futures qualifier Sonny Wang (15) who touched the wall at 54.59, nearly matching his best time of 54.46.

Stallworth then won the third and final event he was entered in, the boys 100 back (1:00.98), but he finished 1.7 seconds off of his best time. Wang had almost a 2 second time drop in his 100 back (1:03.90) where he snagged 2nd place behind Stallworth again.

13-year-old Ella Mongenel claimed 1st in the girls 100 free with a best time of 1:01.05. She is now ranked 6th in the girls 100 free Texas among 13-14 year-olds. In the same event, Ayame Castel (16) placed 2nd with a time of 1:01.68, about 1 second off of her best time.

Mongenel swam another best time in the girls 200IM where she placed 2nd (2:34.10) behind Kasey Copley (17) who won the event with a time of 2:30.68.

Hadley Dodson (13) placed 2nd in the girls 100 back with a best time of 1:11.35, behind 17-year-old Aspen Stallworth (1:09.64). Dodson’s new best 100 back time ranks her 5th in South Texas in her age group.

Ludovico Corsini, Mozambique’s 50m and 100m breast record holder who competed at the 2018 World Championships, won the boys 100 breast a few seconds off of his best time (1:07.08). Corsini outtouched 17-year old Isaac Luttrell who swam a best time of 1:08.48. Luttrell later won the 200 breast with another best time of 2:35.16.

