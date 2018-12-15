Elena Di Liddo Lowers Italian Record In Women’s 100 Fly Semis

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, December 11th – Sunday, December 16th

Hangzhou, China

Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center

SCM (25m)

Prelims: 9:30 am local, 8:30 pm ET / Finals: 7:00 pm* local, 6:00* am ET

*The final night of finals will be one hour earlier, starting at 6:00 pm local and 5:00 am ET

Live Results (Omega)

25-year-old Elena Di Liddo came out victorious in semi-final 1 of the women’s 100 fly, lowering the Italian National Record in the process in a time of 56.06. That swim breaks the old record of 56.13, set by Ilaria Bianchi back at the 2012 World Championships in Istanbul.

Di Liddo’s time ended up holding up for 2nd overall through to the final, only trailing American Kelsi Dahlia, who leads by almost a full second in 55.09. Bianchi also qualified for the final in 7th, clocking 56.79.

Di Liddo came into the meet with a lifetime best of 57.01, done last month in Riccione, and had lowered that down to 56.62 in the heats before this record swim in the semis. She now ranks 22nd all-time in the event.

Di Liddo has medaled in various international competitions throughout her career, including a pair of bronzes at the LC European Championships this past August (including the 100 fly), two relay European SC medals from 2010 and 2011, and also two silvers in the 50 and 100 fly from the 2017 World University Games.