Efimova Hits Short Course World C’ships QT In 200 Breast

2021 RUSSIAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2021 Russian Short Course Championships wrapped up today in St. Petersburg with one additional qualification time being met for next month’s Short Course World Championships.

Multi-Olympic medalist Yuliya Efimova got it done for gold tonight in the women’s2 00m breaststroke, producing a time of 2:18.06. Splitting 1:06.89/1:11.17, 29-year-old Efimova handily defeated the field, with the next closest swimmer represented by Vitalina Simonova who touched well over a second later in 2:19.77.

Efimova, who owns the national record in this event with the 2:15.62 she put up in 2016, dipped under the Russian qualification standard of 2:19.68 needed for the aforementioned Short Course World Championships in Abu Dhabi.

Sergey Fesikov nailed the only sub-47 second time of the field in the men’s 100m freestyle, following up his 100m IM victory from yesterday with a time of 46.95 in this sprint tonight.

In the men’s 200m back, Dmitry Savenko out-touched Egor Dolomanov, with the former posting a winning effort of 1:51.61 to the latter’s 1:51.85.

Svetlana Chimrova came within striking distance of her national record in the women’s 100m fly, taking gold in 56.74. She owns Russia’s standard in the 56.39 she logged 4 years ago.