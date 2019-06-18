Eastin, Baker, Licon, Seliskar Among 20 Americans on LA Current ISL Roster

The ISL (International Swim League) is set to kick off in the Fall as the first ever professional swimming league. So far, there are 8 teams all over Europe and the United States. The teams will compete in bracket-style competitions, culminating in a league finals in Las Vegas in December. All competitions will be held in SCM (Short Course Meters).

GM Lenny Krayzelburg, a four-time Olympic Gold medalist and former world record holder, help put together a versatile team with lots and lots of sprinting power. As expected, LA Current is another US-heavy, with 20 of 26 being American.

Here is the current (ba dum tss) roster for the LA Current:

This roster already seems to cover all events. Backstroke world record holder Kathleen Baker can also provide quick times and relay splits in the 50, 100, and 200 free. The women’s lineup also has versatile sprinters like Amy Bilquist, Katie McLaughlin, Farida Osman, Beryl Gastaldello, and Aly Tetzloff, all of whom are elite sprinters in at least 2 strokes. Ella Eastin will be a massive threat in the IMs, as well as any back or fly events, and on free relays. Annie Lazor has been throwing down impressive breaststroke times meet after meet, while Kendyl Stewart has already proven herself in the SCM 100 fly. Margo Geer will also be a valuable free sprinter both individually and on relays, while Leah Smith will be highly competitive in the 200/400 free and likely the 400 IM. The women’s team will have lots of options on both their free and medley relays, and especially so on the fly and free medley legs.

The men’s team is just as well-rounded, with pure free sprint talents like Michael Chadwick, Blake Pieroni, Ryan Held (who could also do the 100 fly if needed), and Dylan Carter. Elite breaststroke/IMers Will Licon and Josh Prenot are on the roster, with sprint breaststroker Felipe Lima also on deck. Andrew Seliskar will be able to fill just about any gap needed. Ryan Murphy and Matt Grevers will be huge in the backstrokes, as well as leading of the medley relays, while Tom Shields will be the same in the fly events. Chase Kalisz is another swimmer that could fit into a number of events, but it’s likely we see him mostly compete in the IMs and 200 fly.

Here is the 2019 ISL competition schedule: