Dynamo Swim Club’s Nicholas Goudie Commits to Emory University

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Nicholas Goudie, a graduate from Atlanta International School as of this May, has recently announced his commitment to swim for Division III Emory University. Goudie will be joining the school’s class of 2023.

Goudie was voted “Athlete of the Year” multiple times at his high school and was a 2018 USA Swimming Scholastic All-American. He currently swims for Dynamo Swim Club in Atlanta.

Goudie became the 2019 GHSA 5A State Champion in the 100 butterfly (49.61) and 50 freestyle (20.40) earlier this spring. Along with this, Goudie has started his own clothing line entitled NIX Dress Code.

This year at Emory University’s conference championships, the men’s team placed 1st. With his current best times, Goudie would have placed 1st in the 50 and 200 freestyle and 6th in the 100 freestyle.

Goudie will begin his swimming career at Emory University fall 2019.

Top SCY Times

50 freestyle (20.40)

100 freestyle (45.80)

200 freestyle (1:39.84)

100 backstroke (51.91)

200 backstroke (1:52.47)

100 butterfly (49.61)

200 IM (1:55.47)

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

The Fitter & Faster Swim Tour produces swim clinics featuring elite stars of the sport and the most innovative teaching platforms. FFT Swim Clinics can be customized to meet age and skill level of every team and community. Call 786-837-6880 or visit http://www.fitterandfaster.com/ to learn more.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.