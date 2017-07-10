Dutch European Jr Champion Steenbergen Opts Out Of World Championships

Following a successful European Junior Championships campaign, Dutch teenager Marrit Steenbergen has withdrawn herself from the Netherlands’ World Championships roster. Originally lined-up to swim the 200m freestyle individually and as a part of the women’s 4x200m freestyle relay, the 17-year-old will be ‘taking a rest after the successful EJC in Netanya’, according to the Royal Dutch Swimming Federation (KNZB).
While competing in Israel at the EJC competition, Steenbergen raced her way to an individual gold medal in the 100m freestyle, clocking a time of 54.13. She also won the women’s 200m IM event in a time of 2:13.69, while scoring silver as a member of the 4x100m freestyle relay, firing off a speedy anchor leg of 53.37.
From the KNZB website, it appears that Robin Neumann will be racing the women’s 200m freestyle now in addition to Femke Heemskerk.
Below is the revised list of Dutch swimmers with their associated events scheduled out for Budapest, as it appears on the KNZB site.
Program Swim
Sunday, July 23
09.30: 100m Butterfly Kim Busch
9:30: 400m freestyle Maarten Brzoskowski
09.30: 200m Medley Marjolein Delno
09:30: 50m butterfly Mathys Goosen
09.30: 100m breaststroke Arno Kamminga
17.30: Final 400m freestyle Maarten Brzoskowski (tbc)
17.30: ½ final 100m butterfly Kim Busch (tbc)
17:30 ½ finals 50m butterfly Mathys Goosen (tbc)
17:30 ½ final 100m breaststroke Arno Kamminga (tbc)
17:30 ½ final 200m medley Marjolein Delno (tbc)
Monday July 24
09:30: 100m backstroke Kira Toussaint
09:30: 200m freestyle Kyle Stolk
17.30: final 100m breaststroke Arno Kamminga (tbc)
17.30: Final 100m Butterfly Kim Busch (tbc)
17.30: Final 50m butterfly Mathys Goosen (tbc)
17.30: ½ final 100m backstroke Kira Toussaint (tbc)
17.30: ½ final 200m freestyle Kyle Stolk (tbc)
17:30: final 200m medley Marjolein Delno (tBC)
Tuesday, July 25
09:30: 50m breaststroke Arno Kamminga
09.30: 200m freestyle Femke Heemskerk / Robin Neumann
09:30: 800m freestyle Ferry Weertman
17.30: final 200m Freestyle Maarten Brzoskowski (tbc)
17.30: ½ final 50m breast Arno Kamminga (tbc)
17.30: final 100m backstroke Kira Toussaint (tbc)
17.30: ½ final 200m Freestyle Femke Heemskerk / Robin Neumann (TBC)
Wednesday July 26
09:30: 50m backstroke Kira Toussaint / Maaike de Waard
9:30: 100m freestyle Ben Schwietert
17:30: final 200m Freestyle Femke Heemskerk / Robin Neumann (TBC)
17:30: ½ final 100m freestyle Ben Schwietert (tbc)
17:30: ½ final 50m back Kira Toussaint / Maaike de Waard (TBC)
17:30: Final 50m breast Arno Kamminga (TBC )
17:30: final 800m freestyle Ferry Weertman (tbc)
Thursday, July 27
09:30: 100m freestyle ranomi kromowidjojo / Maud van der Meer
09.30: 200m breaststroke Arno Kamminga
17:30: ½ final 100m freestyle ranomi kromowidjojo / Maud van der Meer (tbc)
17:30: Final 100m freestyle Ben Schwietert (tbc)
17:30: Final 50 back ladies Kira Toussaint / Maaike de Waard (tbc)
17:30 ½ final 200m breaststroke Arno kamminga (tBC)
Friday, July 28
9:30: 50m freestyle Jesse Puts
09:30: 50m butterfly ranomi kromowidjojo / Maaike de Waard
9:30: 100m butterfly Mathys Goosen
17:30: final 100m freestyle ranomi kromowidjojo / Maud van der Meer (tbc)
17:30: ½ final 50m free Jesse Puts (TBC)
17:30: ½ final 100m butterfly Mathys Goosen (tbc)
17:30: ½ final 50m butterfly ranomi kromowidjojo / Maaike the Waard (tBC)
Saturday July 29
9:30: 50m freestyle ranomi kromowidjojo / Tamara van Vliet
17.30: final 50m butterfly ranomi kromowidjojo / Maaike de Waard (TBC)
17.30: Final 50m free Jesse Puts (TBC)
17.30: final 100m butterfly Mathys Goosen (tbc)
17.30: ½ final 50m Freestyle ranomi kromowidjojo / Tamara van Vliet (tbc )
Sunday, July 30
17:30: Final 50m Freestyle ranomi kromowidjojo / Tamara van Vliet (tbc)
Enjoy the rest of summer Marit . Seventeen year old’s summers are for enjoying – they will never come again .
Will she go to World Junior Swimming Champs?