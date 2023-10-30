Duquesne Women Claim A-10 Classic Title; George Mason Men Defeat La Salle

2023 A-10 Classic

Courtesy: Duquesne Athletics

Pittsburgh, Pa. – The Duquesne University swimming & diving concluded the A-10 Classic Saturday in Fairfax, Va., which was hosted by George Mason at the Aquatic and Fitness Center. The Dukes earned a pair of victories to win the competition, defeating the host Patriots, 188-164, while earning a 214-138 triumph over La Salle.

“Coach Eddie and I are extremely proud of the way the team competed this weekend,” head coach David Sheets said. “Swimming three sessions in less than 24 hours really showed how resilient this group is. Each time they stepped up behind the blocks they had the mindset of executing their race plans and focusing on the things they could control. We had some things to clean up after leaving Hampton two weeks ago and I think the ladies really took to trying to take the work we are doing and combine it with improving the finer details of their races. We’ll get back to work Monday and begin preparing for the Fall Frenzy in Charlotte.”

Competing in a pair of sessions Saturday, junior Orla Egan claimed gold in the 400-yard intermediate in the morning as the Dukes took home three of the top four places. Egan navigated the water in a time of 4:34.64 to defeat Felicia Rogell of La Salle (4:38.43). Earning bronze was grad student Madeline Marks at 4:41.02, while senior Reagan Linkous finished fourth by touching the wall at 4:41.56.

Egan came back in the afternoon session to claim her second gold of the day, winning the 1,650-yard freestyle in a time of 17:56.70. She outlasted sophomore teammate Aislinn Mooney , who finished with a time of 17:59.24.

Also claiming multiple victories Saturday for the Dukes was junior Haley Scholer , including one in each session. In the 100-yard backstroke she finished first with a time of 57.04 seconds before earning a triumph in the 200-yard backstroke by touching the wall at 2:03.28. Scholer also earned silver in the 200-yard freestyle, closing at 1:54.32.

The 200-yard freestyle individual crown Saturday went to rookie Lexi Sundgren , who posted a time of 1:53.63. Sundgren also swam the closing leg for Duquesne in the 400-yard medley that earned a time of 3:53.62 to finish second. That race was started by Scholer and also included sophomore Sydney Severini and freshman Julia Sobun .

Severini, meanwhile, won the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:06.52, defeating Carlota Ungo Quero of La Salle, who claimed silver at 1:07.41. In the same competition, senior Abby Mele finished fourth at 1:08.60, while Egan placed seventh with a time of 1:09.16.

On the boards, sophomore Ashley Felitsky scored 236.60 points to win the one-meter dive as Duquesne had five of the top eight performers in the event. Junior Julia Doolittle finished fourth (206.95), sophomore Kendall Nigh (198.95) claimed sixth and junior Morgan Doolittle (193.90) earned seventh. Freshman Lydia Redd notched a score of 190.30 to finish eighth.

“We felt good on Friday starting with the three-meter,” Duquesne head diving coach Jeff Brown said. “ Morgan Doolittle led the group with a third-place finish and Kendall Nigh also scored for the team with a fifth-place finish. The women sharpened things up Saturday morning, with Ashley Felitsky winning one-meter and Julia Doolittle picking up fourth. Having four different divers finish at the top shows their perseverance and how well-rounded this group is. I’m really proud of the effort this weekend.”

Also in the water Saturday, Marks picked up silver for the Dukes in the 200-yard butterfly thanks to a time of 2:07.29. Senior Molly Brennan , meanwhile, finished fourth in the 200-yard freestyle at 1:56.63, giving Duquesne three of the top four performers in the event. Brennan also swam the second leg of the 400-yard freestyle relay that saw the Dukes finish second with a time of 3:32.65. Sundgren opened the relay, while Brennan was followed by senior Gaby Jenkins and Scholer.

Duquesne returns to action Friday, Nov. 17, with the first of three days at the Fall Frenzy in Charlotte, N.C., which is hosted by Queens University. The diving team will head to Morgantown, W.Va., the same weekend, taking part in the WVU Diving Invitational.

Courtesy: George Mason Athletics

FAIRFAX, Va. – The George Mason men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams both posted victories over La Salle at the A-10 Classic held at the Aquatic and Fitness Center in Fairfax, Va.

The Mason men’s team defeated the Explorers 203-142, while the Mason women’s team earned a 201-151 win over La Salle. The Patriots’ women’s team fell to Duquesne, 188-164.

On the women’s side on day two, the Patriots took the top three spots in the 100-yard butterfly with sophomore Peyton Brehmer first (58.12), junior Ali Tyler second (58.41) and senior Abigail Murtaugh third (58.59).

Murtaugh won the 200-yard butterfly (2:06.70).

The team of junior Emma DeJong , Tyler, Murtaugh and Brehmer combined to touch the wall first in the 400-yard medley relay (3:51.47).

The group of junior Shannon Judge , Tyler, DeJong and Brehmer swam to a first-place finish in the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:31.00).

The Patriots took two of the top three spots in the 100-yard freestyle with Brehmer second (52.70) and DeJong third (52.79). DeJong finished third in the 200-yard freestyle (1:55.25).

Junior Anka Whelan placed second in the 200-yard backstroke (2:05.83) and third in the 100-yard backstroke (58.77).

Freshman Kristen Ivey placed third in the 200-yard breaststroke (2:27.61) and classmate Casey Tingen took third in the 1650-yard freestyle (18:11.07).

Junior Emma McDonald Placed third in both the one-meter (219.85) diving event.

On the men’s side, freshman Alex Crown won the 400-yard IM (4:07.06) with sophomore Jack Chapman second (4:19.31).

The Patriots claimed the top three spots in the 100-yard backstroke with sophomore Tate Anderson first (50.88), freshman Ian Rodgers second (51.42) and sophomore Jett Lee third (52.90).

The Patriots also took the top three spots in the 200-yard backstroke with Tate Anderson first (1:51.70), Crown second (1:53.81) and Lee third (1:57.54).

In the 1650-yard freestyle, freshman Cody Scifres took the top spot (16:15.73) and senior Graham Boyle finished third (17:28.90).

In the 200-yard freestyle, Scifres placed second (1:42.80) and Rodgers was third (1:42.83).

Rodgers won the 200-yard butterfly (1:52.16) with sophomore Sam Rivas third (1:56.28) and freshman Colin Murtaugh fourth (1:56.66).

In the 100-yard butterfly, Tate Anderson was second (51.04), Lee third (51.46) and Colin Murtaugh fourth (51.71).

In the 200-yard breaststroke, the Patriots claimed three of the top four spots with junior Zane Roberts second (2:10.92), Chapman third (2:12.28) and freshman Jack Graham fourth (2:16.23).

Roberts was also second in the 100-yard breaststroke (59.15) with senior Logan Skiles third (1:00.11).

The team of sophomore Joshua Hochard , Tate Anderson , Roberts and Rodgers won the 400-yard medley relay (3:23.30). The group of Skiles, Lee, Chapman and Colin Murtaugh placed second (3:29.21).

In the 400-yard freestyle relay, Tate Anderson , Roberts, Rodgers and Hochard touched the wall first (3:06.60).

In the three-meter diving event, freshman Christian Anderson placed fourth (195.25).

Mason is back in action when it hosts the annual Patriot Invitational Nov. 16-18 at the Aquatic and Fitness Center.