Duncan Scott Wins Twice In First Meet Post-COVID

2022 SCOTTISH NATIONAL OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday, July 1st – Sunday, July 3rd

Aberdeen Sports Village Aquatics Centre

LCM (5om)

Entries

Results

After withdrawing from the 2022 FINA World Aquatics Championships due to training complications related to COVID-19, multi-Olympic medalist Duncan Scott was back in the water racing in his home nation this week.

Taking on two events on day one of the 2022 Scottish National Open Championships, 25-year-old Scott is easing back into racing ahead of the Commonwealth Games slated to begin in Birmingham in late July.

Here in Aberdeen, Scott first scored the victory in the men’s 100m freestyle, registering the only sub-50 second time of the field. He touched in a solid result of 48.95, comprised of a 23.81 opening 50 and a back half of 25.14.

The University of Stirling man next tried the 200m fly on for size, clocking a time of 1:59.77. En route to his gold in that event, Scott split 56.76/1:03.01 to get the job done.

Scott owns the British national record in the 100m free with his lifetime best of 47.87 from the 2019 British Championships, while his 200m fly PB rests at the 1:56.60 he logged en route to taking bronze in the event at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Additional 2022 Commonwealth Games-bound athletes who raced on day one here included 18-year-old Katie Shanahan and 25-year-old Lucy Hope. The former led the women’s 200m IM event with a time of 2:13.56, winning by 4 seconds, while the latter punched a time of 55.77 to take the women’s 100m free as the only sub-56 second swimmer.

For Shanahan, her performance here was within striking distance of her own personal best in the event. She owns a career-quickest 2IM time of 2:13.13 from 2021 when she was crowned European Junior champion in both this and the 400m IM events.

As for Hope, her 100m free lifetime best rests at the 53.89 logged at least year’s European Championships as lead-off on the gold medal-winning women’s 4x100m freestyle relay.

Additional Winners: