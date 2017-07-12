Duals with Texas, IU Among Major Additions to ASU 2017-18 Schedule

Head coach Bob Bowman has added four big-time dual meets to the schedule for his Arizona State Sun Devils in 2017-18. Two of those are going to be smackdowns with top programs– ASU races Indiana University on December 20th, an unusual late December dual meet, while they face a dominant Texas program on January 26th. Both meets will be home meets held in Tempe, Arizona.

The other two new meets will also be home meets, as Florida State will come to town on October 28th, while the Harvard men will come to battle on January 6th. That means that rising sophomores Cameron Craig and Dean Farris will get to go head-to-head in a dual meet setting– they finished 5th and 4th, respectively, in the 200 free at 2017 NCAAs.

ASU is in the Pac-12, meaning they already have a very tough schedule. They have dual meets with USC, UCLA (W), Cal, Stanford and Arizona slated for conference action– add in the new non-conference meets, and the Sun Devils will be racing against 5 of last year’s top 10 teams at men’s NCAAs and 5 of the women’s top 10, including defending national champions Texas (M) and Stanford (W).

The Sun Devil men launched themselves to a 14th place NCAA finish last season, and will likely only climb higher with a lot of talent cycling in their next two incoming classes. The women had an NCAA scorer and Pac-12 Champion in freshman breaststroker Silja Känsäkoski, and they, too, will look to a strong incoming class to continue ASU’s revamp under Bowman’s coaching.