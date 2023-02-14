Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Dryland Training Principles Webinar Powered by SURGE Strength

SURGE Strength has another upcoming Dryland Webinar that you won’t want to miss! This next opportunity will be a dryland training principles webinar. This is a webinar is open to swimmers, coaches and parents to attend.

 

WHO SHOULD ATTEND THIS DRYLAND TRAINING PRINCIPLES WEBINAR?

SWIMMERS:

Those swimmers that are self-coaching themselves, especially when it comes to dryland training will benefit from attending this webinar. Swimmers will learn the most important dryland training principles to incorporate into their workouts.

 

COACHES:

Most swim coaches welcome any help they can get when it comes to dryland training. And this webinar is no different. Coaches will learn the most important dryland training principles to include in their team’s program.

 

PARENTS:

If you are a parent that is involved in coaching your swimmers or helping out with dryland for your swimmer’s team, you will benefit from attending this webinar. You’ll learn the most important dryland training principles that need to be in your child’s dryland routine.

 

 

WHEN IS THE WEBINAR?

TUESDAY, FEB 21st AT 1PM EST

We hope you’re able to join us for the live webinar presentation. Can’t attend the webinar live? No worries! Register to ensure you will get a replay link as soon as the live presentation concludes. This is the only way to consistently get access to replays of the webinar so make sure to register now!

 

MORE DRYLAND RESOURCES FROM SURGE STRENGTH:

 

ENROLL IN A DRYLAND 101 COURSE FOR FREE

GET STARTED WITH A DRYLAND PROGRAM

LEARN ABOUT BECOMING SSDC

SURGE Strength’s Mission:

BUILD BETTER ATHLETES

GENERATE FASTER SWIMMERS

SURGE Strength - Dryland Training for Swimming

Courtesy of SwimSwam’s exclusive dryland training partner, SURGE Strength.

SURGE Strength, a strength training brand created by Chris Ritter, CEO of RITTER Sports Performance, aims to build better athletes and faster swimmers through dryland programs and educational courses.

Get started with a SURGE Strength Dryland Program or enroll in a dryland course in the SURGE Strength Academy today!

About Chris Ritter

Chris Ritter

Swimming has always been a part of the life of Chris Ritter, founder of RITTER Sports Performance What Chris discovered after his swimming career, as he entered his swim coaching career was how important dryland training for swimmers can be. Chris has earned numerous strength and conditioning certifications, including: CSCS, NASM-PES, USAW …

