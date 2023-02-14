Dryland Training Principles Webinar Powered by SURGE Strength

SURGE Strength has another upcoming Dryland Webinar that you won’t want to miss! This next opportunity will be a dryland training principles webinar. This is a webinar is open to swimmers, coaches and parents to attend.

WHO SHOULD ATTEND THIS DRYLAND TRAINING PRINCIPLES WEBINAR?

SWIMMERS:

Those swimmers that are self-coaching themselves, especially when it comes to dryland training will benefit from attending this webinar. Swimmers will learn the most important dryland training principles to incorporate into their workouts.

COACHES:

Most swim coaches welcome any help they can get when it comes to dryland training. And this webinar is no different. Coaches will learn the most important dryland training principles to include in their team’s program.

PARENTS:

If you are a parent that is involved in coaching your swimmers or helping out with dryland for your swimmer’s team, you will benefit from attending this webinar. You’ll learn the most important dryland training principles that need to be in your child’s dryland routine.

WHEN IS THE WEBINAR?

TUESDAY, FEB 21st AT 1PM EST

We hope you’re able to join us for the live webinar presentation. Can’t attend the webinar live? No worries! Register to ensure you will get a replay link as soon as the live presentation concludes. This is the only way to consistently get access to replays of the webinar so make sure to register now!

