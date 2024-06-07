Drew Kibler And Paige Madden Move To Austin To Train Under Bob Bowman

2020 US Tokyo Olympians Drew Kibler and Paige Madden have moved to train in Austin, Texas ahead of the 2024 Olympic Trials that begin on June 15th in Indianapolis, Indiana. The two make the move after Bob Bowman took the job with the University of Texas at the beginning of April.

Both swimmers had previously been training at Arizona State as Kibler arrived at the end of last summer while Madden announced her move to the program at the beginning of September 2023. Kibler swam for the University of Texas during his collegaite career so he is returning to a familiar area.

Just over a week ago, SwimSwam posted a summary on where everyone training at Arizona State was headed. Kibler and Madden had been unknown as they have competed under New York Athletic Club (NYAC).

Kibler currently stands as the #2 American in the men’s 200 freestyle this season with a 1:46.02. He also is the #3 American in the 400 freestyle this season. He looks to make his second Olympics after swimming on the men’s 4×200 freestyle relay in Tokyo in 2020(1). Kibler has been a consistent member of the US International roster as he also made the 2022 adn 2023 World Championship teams for the US.

Madden also looks to make her second Olympic team as she swam in finals of the 400 freestyle as well as on the prelims relay of the women’s 4×200 freestyle as they went on to silver. Madden currently is the #2 American in the 400 freestyle this season as she sits only behind Katie Ledecky. Her season best of a 4:03.02 also stands as her personal best. She also sits as #3 in the 200 freestyle this season.