Dressel Sets 50 Free Record; Pepperdine Women, Biola Men Lead After Day 2 of PCSC Champs

2023 PACIFIC COLLEGIATE SWIM CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Cal State East Bay’s Brooklyn Dressel set a new conference record in the women’s 50 free on Day 2 of the PCSC Championships, clocking 22.84 to lower the previous mark of 22.91 established by LMU’s Kjirsten Magnuson in 2014.

Meanwhile, the Pepperdine women continued to bolster their lead in the team race, while the Biola men overtook UC Santa Cruz for the top spot.

Note: As far as we know, Brooklyn Dressel has no relation to Caeleb or Sherridon Dressel.

Courtesy: Pepperdine Athletics

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. – The Pepperdine women’s swim and dive program maintained its lead at the PCSC Championships with five more record-breaking performances and two more event titles at Swim Stadium on the campus of East Los Angeles College.

Halfway through the meet, Pepperdine holds a commanding 300 point lead with 793.50 points. Azusa Pacific is in second with 481 points.

MEET RECAP

Five divers earned All-PCSC first-team honors in the 1-meter competition, headlined by PCSC champion and new school record holder Delainey Pisaruk (Phoenix, Ariz./Pinnacle HS) with a score of 270.90. Pisaruk’s score also qualified her for NCAA Zones in March. Amanda Wong (Santa Ana, Calif./Foothill HS) took second with a score of 269.85. Other top-eight performers included Vivian Vallely (Newport Beach, Calif./Newport Harbor HS), Ava Langheim (St. Louis, Mo./Whitfield School) and Bri Cannon (Katy, Texas/Katy HS).

In the 200 free relay, Alexandra Browne (Arlington, Va./Washington-Liberty HS), Kylie Taylor (Eugene, Ore./Churchill HS), Anna Ryan (Alamo, Calif./Monte Vista HS) and Jenna Sanchez (Highland, Calif./East Redlands Valley HS) set a new school record with a 1:33.24 time to win a PCSC championship in that event.

Browne completed the 50 free in 23.28 and in the process broke a 25-year-old school record to earn second place and All-PCSC first team honors. She previously swam it in 23.33 in the prelims but broke her own record in the finals. Taylor earned sixth place with a 24.05 showing, also good for All-PCSC first team accolades.

Charli Sunahara (Chino, Calif./Ruben S. Ayala HS) continued her strong championship meet with a third place finish in the 200 IM at 2:06.48. AJ Adams (Castle Rock, Colo./Valor Christian HS) took fifth in 2:08.24 and Lexie Deitemeyer rounded out the All-PCSC first team performers in that event with a 2:08.74, eighth place showing.

Lexi Haymart (El Dorado Hills, Calif./Ponderosa HS) took second in the 500 free and set a new school record in the process at 4:57.72. Lindsay Hemming (Orinda, Calif./Miramonte HS) came in fourth at 5:03.47 to also earn All-PCSC first team honors.

QUOTABLE

Head coach Ellie Monobe said: “The Waves made history tonight and I could not be more proud. Our freshmen have brought this program to new heights. Alexandra breaking her record twice in one day is a remarkable feat and not a common occurrence in this sport. That just shows her ability. The long-anticipated breaking of the 500 free record made the evening. For a freshman to compete with such intensity and heart that Lexi shows, just goes to show the type of women we are creating with this program. I could not be more proud.”

Diving coach Monique Demaisip said: “Our divers absolutely dominated the competition today. The freshmen finished strong in the top four after finals, and it was truly a blessing to see them perform so well under pressure! We had five divers in the top eight finals two days in a row, starting and finishing strong. I could not be more proud! I’m excited to see how our swimmers take this momentum into the rest of the weekend as we continue the fight for our second consecutive championship!”

NEXT UP

Day three of the PCSC Championships begins on Friday morning at 9:30 a.m. with the 100 fly prelims. The meet is streamed live on Vimeo and links can be found on PepperdineWaves.com.

FOLLOW

Follow @WavesSwimDive on Facebook and Twitter for immediate updates, results and more. Go to pepperdinewaves.com for all information, releases and schedules.

Courtesy: Biola Athletics

LOS ANGELES — Excellence continued for the Eagles, as the Pacific Collegiate Swim Conference Championships moved into day two on Thursday. Two more Biola records were broken, while the men’s squad took the lead.



“It was great to see our men and women finish this evening strong!” commented head coach Nate Harding. “There were a lot of emotions put into tonight’s swims!”



An impressive day saw the Biola men’s swim and dive squad increase its point total to 323.5. The mark was good enough to lead the field of nine teams halfway through the championship meet. The BU women also sit upon the podium through Thursday’s events, holding onto third place with 415 points.



Jacob Haaksma shined for the Eagles in the 200 IM. Haaksma was the conference champion, taking first with a time of 1:51.85, which was good for a program record. Coming in third, Tanner Smith added another podium finish for BU in the event with a mark of 1:54.20.



On the women’s side, Colette Friedley took fourth in the 200 IM and was joined by Liza Parahnevich in the final. Parahnevich finished in seventh with the duo posting times of 2:07.33 and 2:08.59.



Thursday’s long distance event displayed the talent of Noah Hall. For the second-straight day, the freshman collected a school record, while finishing in second place in the 500 free. Hall shaved four seconds off his preliminary time for a finals mark of 4:36.50. Taking third, Alejandro Marchesini followed Hall with a time of 4:37.58 for bronze.



On the diving board, Caleb Pook picked up his second conference championship of the week. Pook took care of business in the 3M dive with a score of 279.85. Luke Bartruff and Luke Hanson followed in fourth and fifth, respectively in the event.



Lorelai Carney was the fifth fifth top scorer in the 1M dive. Carney posted a score of 241.40 through six dive attempts.



Another crown came in from the men’s 200 free relay. Caleb Hernandez, Alex Ness, Tanner Smith, and Noah Taylor joined forces to collect a time of 1:23.72. The group trailed by nearly a second heading into the final 50 but Taylor provided the best split to help the team win by .34 seconds.



“We still have a lot of swimming ahead of us and our leaders did a good job of getting the team to build momentum into tonight’s swims!” added Harding. “I look forward to watching our team showcase their support for each other by swimming fast tomorrow!”



Biola is back in action on Friday for day three of the conference championships in east Los Angeles.

Courtesy: CSU East Bay Athletics

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. – The second day of the 2023 Pacific Collegiate Swim and Dive Conference Championships took place Thursday at East Los Angeles College Swim Stadium. Two first place medals were earned by swimmers on the Cal State East Bay women’s swim team, multiple school records were achieved and in a time trial, a relay team from CSUEB qualified for the NCAA postseason.

Winning the 50 yard freestyle was Brooklyn Dressel , whose finish of 22.84 seconds broke the Pioneer record, conference championship meet record and ranks fifth in NCAA Division II with that time.

, whose finish of 22.84 seconds broke the Pioneer record, conference championship meet record and ranks fifth in NCAA Division II with that time. Kylie Beaudet was the PCSC Champion in the 200 yard individual medley with a time of 2:05.10, which sets a personal record and makes an NCAA ‘B’ Standard.

was the PCSC Champion in the 200 yard individual medley with a time of 2:05.10, which sets a personal record and makes an NCAA ‘B’ Standard. Reciving a third place medal in the 500 yard freestyle was Miya French , who finished the event in 5:02.55.

, who finished the event in 5:02.55. Despite originally being disqualified from the 200 yard freestyle relay on Wednesday, the Pioneers responded with an NCAA qualifying time during Thursday’s time trials of 1:33.78. The team included Delaney Carlson , Brooklyn Dressel , Emma Knott and Olivia Parham . The relay time also set a new Pioneer record.

Quotes Following Day 2

Below are thoughts from Cal State East Bay head coach Shane Pelton following Thursday’s record setting day for the Pioneers:

“Today was straight up a ride of emotions, but I cant be more proud of the way this team stayed resilient and fought together. Unreal energy and grit this evening. From disqualifying an NCAA qualifying relay, to the entire team picking each other up whether it was getting faster than prelims or moving up spots to place better, to breaking an almost 10 year old record, to requalifying an NCAA relay…that was special.”

“Kylie did what we talked about all season long and that was to go out and battle and win. She is a true competitor and can get herself to anxious before her races, but I think today was the start to proving to herself what she is really capable of. Her coaches and teammates know it and its great to see her accomplish something this special as a freshmen.”

“There isn’t much more to say about Brooklyn’s 50 free. It was an unreal moment. As a coach and someone that has seen the work she has put in on her start and turns, this was special. Best start, best turn, and one of the best moments for her in her swimming career. Breaking [23 seconds] is a true barrier for any spring freestyle. This was special.”

“I personally think time trialing any event is one of the hardest things anyone can do, but for our women’s relay to rally around each other and get back up and perform the way they did was incredible. That was the definition of resiliency. I couldn’t be more proud.”

TEAM SCORES – TOP 5

Women

Pepperdine, 642.5 Azusa Pacific, 437 Biola, 415 Cal State East Bay, 332 UC Santa Cruz, 317.5

Men