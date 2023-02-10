Missy Franklin Johnson & Husband Hayes Johnson Appear at Grammy Awards

Missy Franklin Johnson and her husband Hayes Johnson were among the celebrity couples that made appearances at the Grammy Awards last weekend.

The two were invited via the Gold Meets Golden organization, which connects athletes and Hollywood stars to raise awareness and support for sport-related causes. The weekend in LA included the 10th annual Gold Meets Golden event on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at the Virginia Robinson Gardens and Estate and the ensuing Grammys on Sunday evening.

The event on Saturday was in support of Angel City Sports, which provides adaptive sports in the Los Angeles are for kids, adults, and veterans with physical disabilities and visual impairments.

Franklin Johnson is a 5-time Olympic gold medalist and 11-time World Champion in the pool. She announced her retirement from swimming on December 19, 2018 and married Hayes Johnson 9 months later. The couple’s first child, Sarah Caitlin Johnson, was born on August 11, 2021, and since then, much of Franklin Johnson’s social media presence has turned to mom-influencing.

She and Hayes Johnson, who swam at the University of Texas, also founded a swim apparel brand, Swim Swag. Johnson is also the president of Swimmingly, a swim team management company.

The big winner of the 2023 Grammy Awards was Beyoncé, who won 4 awards to break the record for the most Grammy awards in the 65 year history of the event.