Dressel Posts 21.5 50 Free in Day 2 Finals (Race Video)

2019 MISSION VIEJO SWIM MEET OF CHAMPIONS

Video captured by Jack Spitser. Reported by Braden Keith. 

After a breakthrough brace of 47.9s on Friday, World Champion Caeleb Dressel had a pair of more measured preliminary swims on Saturday morning in Mission Viejo at the Fran Crippen Memorial Swim Meet of Champions. Swimming heats of both the 50 and 200 freestyles, Dressel qualified 1st in each – opening with a 1:48.87 in the 200 free, and finishing his session with a 22.31 in the 50 free about 50 minutes later.

Tonight, after posting a 1:50 in the 200 free and a 22.1 in the semi-final of the 50 free, Dressel capped the night with a speedy 21.5 50 free.

DresselApologist

2017 World Trials: 21.53 shaved and rested
2019 June meet: 21.51 in the midst of heavy training unshaved and not rested.

@Ol’ Longhorn Pull up.

