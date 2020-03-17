Dressel Has 3 Different Freestyle Strokes: GMM presented by SwimOutlet.com

COVID-19 (coronavirus) cases are on the rise, but I’m remaining positive about the 2020 Summer Olympics and pushing forward, especially on the topic of Olympic and World Champion Caeleb Dressel.

Dressel holds himself to high standards, but to your every-day-swimmer he had an impressive showing at the Des Moines Pro Swim. His most impressive race was the 200 free, where he nearly ran down specialist Townley Haas.

Dressel has a lot of speed this early in the season, but with Gregg Troy on deck you know he’s putting in an aerobic base–enough to get home fast in the 2-free. When asked if Dressel has a different stroke for his 2-free, he explained he has 3 different freestyle strokes. This is next level and explains a lot about Dressel’s success. It’s rare when a swimmer can win the 50 and the 100 free, two very different events. Knowing Dressel adjusts his stroke in the 50, 100 and 200, and has clearly achieved mastery doing it, makes sense.

DES MOINES PRO SWIN – DRESSEL RESULTS

200 free – 3rd – 1:47.55

100 free – banana heat winner – 48.62

50 free – 1st – 21.51 *PSS Record

PREDICTIONS

Again, provided COVID-19 doesn’t derail U.S. Olympic Trials, Dressel swims the 200 free in the prelims, dropping a 1:45.9. But who care what I think…what do you think?

See my Dressel predictions from earlier this year– pre-COVID:

DRESSEL US OLYMPIC TRIALS EVENT SCHEDULE: I think Dressel swims his stock schedule in Omaha, 50-100 free, and 100 fly. He swims the 200 free, but only in prelims. I also think he’ll test 200 IM. If he’s on, I could see him swimming the semi and final at Olympic Trials.

DRESSEL US OLYMPIC TRIALS 100m FREE: I’m only getting specific about one race this far out, 100m free. 100m fly was his best event at the 2019 World Championships this past summer, popping the 49.50 world record. I think 100m free will matter more to him in Omaha. He got too close to the 100m free world record this past summer, Cesar Ceilo’s super-suited 46.91 from the 2009 World Champs in Rome. While Dressel’s best taper will certainly be at the 2020 Olympic Games, he’s going to race almost fully rested at U.S. Trials. I don’t think he’ll take any chances.

Dressel’s 2019 World Championship 100m free — 46.96

My 100m free U.S. Olympic Trials Dressel prediction — 46.84

RECENT EPISODES

