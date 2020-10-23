Dolfin Swim of the Week: Siobhan Haughey’s 1:51.67 In 200 SCM Free

Disclaimer: Dolfin Swim of the Week is not meant to be a conclusive selection of the best overall swim of the week, but rather one Featured Swim to be explored in deeper detail. The Dolfin Swim is an opportunity to take a closer look at the context of one of the many fast swims this week, perhaps a swim that slipped through the cracks as others grabbed the headlines, or a race we didn’t get to examine as closely in the flood of weekly meets.

Siobhan Haughey didn’t just hit the best time of the 2020 ISL season in the 200 free. She hit the best time in ISL history.

Haughey, a key free agent acquisition by Energy Standard, won the 200 free in the season opener, eclipsing her own league-leading time from last year by three tenths of a second. The former DC Trident MVP was 1:51.67 in the short course meters swim and currently leads the 2020 ISL ranks by a second and a half.

Top 200 freestyles, 2020 ISL season:

Siobhan Haughey (ENS) – 1:51.67 Allison Schmitt (CAC) – 1:53.31 Sarah Sjostrom (ENS) – 1:54.61 Marie Wattel (LON) – 1:54.65 Veronika Andrusenko (IRO) – 1:54.78 Andi Murez (LAC) – 1:54.85

Top 200 freestyles, ISL 2019 & 2020 seasons combined:

Siobhan Haughey (ENS – 2020) – 1:51.67 Siobhan Haughey (DCT – 2019) – 1:51.99 Siobhan Haughey (DCT – 2019) – 1:52.01 Kayla Sanchez (ENS – 2019) – 1:52.72 Charlotte Bonnet (ENS – 2019) / Siobhan Haughey (DCT – 2019) – 1:52.88 — Ariarne Titmus (CAC – 2019) – 1:52.90 Emma McKeon (LON – 2019) – 1:53.18 Femke Heemskerk (ENS – 2019) – 1:53.22 Federica Pellegrini (AQC – 2019) – 1:53.28 Allison Schmitt (CAC – 2020) – 1:53.31

It’s worth pointing out how many of the top 200 freestylers from last year are not competing this year. Sanchez is out after undergoing shoulder surgery. Bonnet is not competing in the league this year. Titmus and McKeon both withdrew along with most of the Australian delegation. And both Heemskerk and Pellegrini are both out for the time being with positive COVID tests.

That leaves Haughey as a dominant weapon in the ISL this year. Energy Standard gets a bye week this week before returning for three more regular-season matches before their postseason title defense.

