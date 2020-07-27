Dolfin Swim of the Week: Hubert Kos Goes 4:15 In 400m IM On 5-Second Drop

Disclaimer: Dolfin Swim of the Week is not meant to be a conclusive selection of the best overall swim of the week, but rather one Featured Swim to be explored in deeper detail. The Dolfin Swim is an opportunity to take a closer look at the context of one of the many fast swims this week, perhaps a swim that slipped through the cracks as others grabbed the headlines, or a race we didn’t get to examine as closely in the flood of weekly meets.

As meet results begin to trickle in amid the worldwide coronavirus pandemic, young and fast-rising swimmers are grabbing the spotlight with big time drops despite some training and pool access barriers.

Hungary’s Hubert Kos is the latest. The 17-year-old crushed a 4:15.77 in the 400 IM last week, smashing a national age record in Hungary’s storied record books. Kos cut more than two seconds off a David Verraszto age record from 2005. In fact, Kos finished second in his race to Verraszto himself, now 31 years old and a two-time World Champs silver medalist in the 400 IM.

Kos’s time is outstanding, even ignoring the impact of the pandemic on training for such a long and grueling event. Kos’s 4:15.77 would have won silver at last summer’s World Junior Championships. The United States tracks age records in two-year age brackets – and though Kos is on the younger end of the 17-18 group, he would already rank 10th in USA Swimming history. Outside of the great Michael Phelps (4:09.09 as an 18-year-old in the same year Kos was born), no American junior has been under 4:12.

Kos will remain World Junior Record eligible for the remainder of this year and all of next year. The current World Junior Record in the 400 IM is 4:11.93 set by Greece’s Apostolos Papastamos at last summer’s World Junior Championships. Prior to last week, Kos’s career-best was 4:20.90, so the improvement trajectory is certainly on his side.

About Dolfin Swimwear

Dolfin Swimwear represents quality and value. We are committed to supplying our customers with a durable swim suit and an affordable price. We also will continue to be the innovaters for fun and unique practice/training suits which gives swimmers something to smile about…even during grueling workouts.

About Dolfin’s Tech Suit LightStrike

LightStrikeTM was developed after years of research in biomechanics, active drag analysis, fabric innovation, and compression analysis. This new FINA approved suit is supported by Dr. Genadijus Sokolovas, PhD in Biomechanics and former Performance Director with USA Swimming and Styku® 3D Biomapping Engineering.

Visit Dolfin to learn more.

Dolfin is a SwimSwam partner.