Division III UChicago Teams Remain Undefeated, Sweeping D1 Wisconsin-Milwaukee

UChicago vs Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Saturday, January 14, 2023

Chicago, Ill.

SCY (25 yards)

Results

Team Scores Women: UChicago 182, Milwaukee 116 Men: UChicago 194, Milwaukee 106



Courtesy: UChicago Athletics

CHICAGO – The University of Chicago swimming & diving teams kept their undefeated records intact after topping NCAA Division I opponent University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee on Saturday afternoon.

The No. 3-ranked Maroon men won by a 194-106 final score and the No. 4-ranked UChicago women prevailed by a 182-116 score. Both squads are now 5-0 in dual meets this season.

On the men’s side, UChicago beat UW-Milwaukee for the fourth-straight time, capturing 11 out of 16 events. Garrett Clasen was the top performer on the day with three individual victories. His time of 50.47 in the 100-yard IM set a new school and pool record. He also swept the 100-yard and 200-yard freestyles in 46.14 and 1:41.76, respectively. Alexander Sun was a multi-winner as well. Sun touched the wall first in both the 100-yard breaststroke (58.19) and 200-yard backstroke (1:53.10).

The Maroon women also claimed 11 out of 16 events in the Myers-McLoraine Pool. Annabel Olivo led the way as a triple winner. The UChicago rookie was victorious in the 50-yard freestyle (24.20) and 100-yard freestyle (52.34). She also set a new school record in the 100-yard IM, finishing in 59.34.

Veronica Fong picked up a pair of provisional qualifying scores after winning the one-meter dive (276.45) and three-meter dive (290.85). Samantha Bertschi held sway in the distance races with victories in the 500-yard freestyle (5:10.60) and 1,000-yard freestyle (10:33.51).

UChicago Men’s Winners

100-yard IM – 1. Garrett Clasen (50.47)

100-yard Freestyle – 1. Garrett Clasen (46.14)

200-yard Freestyle – 1. Garrett Clasen (1:41.76)

100-yard Breaststroke – 1. Alexander Sun (58.19)

200-yard Backstroke – 1. Alexander Sun (1:53.10)

50-yard Freestyle – 1. Arthur Kiselnikov (20.89)

200-yard Breaststroke – 1. Joe Zhang (2:11.28)

100-yard Butterfly – 1. Jonathan Tang (51.51)

100-yard Backstroke – 1. Sebastien Vernhes (52.48)

400-yard Freestyle Relay – 1. Arthur Kiselnikov, Jonathan Tang, Sebastien Vernhes, Jared Zhang (3:05.87)

200-yard Medley Relay – 1. Hudson Tritter, Garrett Clasen, Yujie Zhou, Arthur Kiselnikov (1:31.99)

UChicago Women’s Winners

50-yard Freestyle – 1. Annabel Olivo (24.20)

100-yard Freestyle – 1. Annabel Olivo (52.34)

100-yard IM – 1. Annabel Olivo (59.34)

500-yard Freestyle – 1. Samantha Bertschi (5:10.60)

1,000-yard Freestyle – 1. Samantha Bertschi (10:33.51)

One-meter Dive – 1. Veronica Fong (276.45)

Three-meter Dive – 1. Veronica Fong (290.85)

200-yard Freestyle – 1. Karen Zhao (1:53.95)

100-yard Breaststroke – 1. Alicia Soosai (1:05.54)

200-yard Butterfly – 1. Alesha Kelly (2:06.66)

400-yard Freestyle Relay – 1. Emily Xu, Karen Zhao, Megan Woelkers, Grace Schwieters (3:34.22)

NEXT MEET:

Friday, Jan. 20 @ 1:00 PM – UChicago at University of Illinois-Chicago

Courtesy: Milwaukee Athletics

CHICAGO, Ill. – The Milwaukee men’s and women’s swimming & diving teams returned to action Saturday afternoon, battling the University of Chicago in their first dual meet of 2023 from Myers-McLoraine Pool.

The Panthers, who have been off since competing at the IUPUI House of Champions Invitational in late November, came up short on both sides despite several strong performances.

The MKE women fell to the Maroons by a final score of 194-106, while the men were defeated by a final score of 182-116. The very strong opponents (women ranked No. 3 in the CSCAA Top 25/men ranked No. 4) both kept their season records unbeaten with the victories.

Jay Jensen led the way for Milwaukee, coming up as the only double winner on the afternoon. Jensen claimed the 500 freestyle in a time of 4:43.79 and the 1,000 freestyle in 9:44.62.

The men’s team also had a great day in the diving events, topping each board ( Adam St. John /1M and Jared Kleczka /3M).

The women saw four individual victories and one relay champ, as well as a strong effort from Julie Rebek on the diving boards, who finished second in each (269.25/1M and 269.70/3M).

Mara Freeman , Giulia Guerra-Montes , Makaila Scheiblein , and Erika Thomas all claimed first-place showings, as did the 200 medley relay team of Freeman, Scheiblein, Thomas, and Kelen McDaniels .

On the men’s side, Nik Wheeler also won the 200 butterfly.

Freeman topped the field in the 100 backstroke in a time of 57.97, with Skylar Ruggles third in 1:00.28. Guerra Montes added a second-place finish in the 1,000 freestyle (10:49.62) and led the charge in a 1-2-3 finish for the Panthers in the 200 backstroke.

Guerra-Montes out-touched Ruggles, 2:08.19 to 2:08.69, while Freeman placed third in a time of 2:10.08.

Scheiblein claimed the title in the 200 breaststroke in 2:23.82 and was second in the 100 breast in 1:06.77. Lucy Borlase helped out with a third-place effort in the 200 breast in 2:28.40.

Thomas led the way in the 100 butterfly in 58.61 and also took third place in the 200 fly in 2:09.57. McDaniels was also a top finisher for MKE, taking second in the 50 freestyle in 24.37.

St. John topped the 1-2-3 showing for the Panthers on the one-meter board with 298.43 points, finishing ahead of second-place Kleczka (289.35), and third-place Ben Stitgen (267.98). Kleczka earned the three-meter title with a 285.75 total.

Other top finishers for Milwaukee included Ben Lorenz in the 50 freestyle (second in 21.10) and Jack Garcia in the 500 freestyle (third in 4:45.69).

Up next, the Panthers will be off until Jan. 28, hosting Green Bay. Scheduled start time is 1 p.m. from the Klotsche Natatorium.