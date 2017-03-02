Division III Divers Wrap Up Regionals

With the final NCAA Division III Diving Regional Championships complete, the focus now shifts to the NCAA Championships in Shenandoah, Texas where a total of 527 participants will compete. 48 divers will finish their season at one of the most competitive meets of the year and have a chance to make an impact for their team.

On the women’s side, Emory sits at the top of the CSCAA Coaches Rankings heading into the NCAAs. However, they won’t have any divers representing them on the boards. With Denison in a close second on the chart, it could come down to Allison Fitzgerald nailing her dives to edge out the Eagles.

For the men, Denison leads the rankings and finished Regionals as one of only four schools to have more than one diver qualify. Denison’s senior Max Levy finished as the top qualifier out of Region 1 with a score of 523.70 on the 1-meter and 567.00 points on the 3-meter, finishing just 2.25 points above his teammate Brian Allen.

For many of the divers who qualified for NCAAs, it’s about more than diving – it’s about representing your school and finding ways to make a difference in the overall team scores.

“I am incredibly excited to finish off my diving career at such a fun and team-oriented meet. Williams has a truly amazing group of women going to NCAAs this year and I cannot wait to compete alongside them,” Ariana Ross, who qualified from Region 3, said.

A full list of divers who qualified for the 2017 NCAA Division III Swimming and Diving Championships and will be competing on March 15-18, 2017 can be found below.

WOMEN

Calvin College

Sarah Bradley

Carnegie Mellon University

Machika Kaku

Centre college

Sarah Hayhurst

Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Colleges

Maia Presti

Carli Lessard (3M Alternate)

Denison

Allison Fitzgerald

Ithaca College

Nickie Griesemer

Lindsey Suddaby

Katie Helly

Alyssa Wishart (1M Alternate)

Kalamazoo College

Madeline Woods (3M Alternate)

Loras College

Mikaela Lengwin (1M Alternate)

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Vivian Zhou

Morgan Matranga

New York University

Carmen White

Kelly Ryser (1M Alternate)

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

Jessica Kugleman

St. Catherine University

Jenna Nagy

Smith College

Elyse Stone

Springfield College

Sierra Skaza (3M Alternate)

State University of New York at Geneseo

Claudia Kolakowski

State University of New York College at Brockport

Meghan Kilgallon

The College of New Jersey

Sarah Grassi (3M Alternate)

The State University of New York at Fredonia

Meghan Bartlett

Trinity University (Texas)

Sarah Kate Mrkonich

Mollie Patzke

University of Chicago

Agnes Lo

Natalie Demuro (1M Alternate)

University of Wisconsin, La Crosse

Kayley Alioto

Washington University – St. Louis

Emily Ramos

Wellesley College

Maura Sticco-Ivins



Williams College

Ariana Ross

MEN

Albion College

Jake Burris

Henry Swett

Birmingham Southern College

Chaz Brouillette

Bowdoin College

Mitchell Ryan

Calvin College

Michael Moentmann

Carnegie Mellon University

Gabriel Bamforth (1M Alternate)

Claremont-Mudd Scripps Colleges

Kendall Hollimon

Denison University

Max Levy

Brian Allen

Michael Burke (3M Alternate)

Emory University

Trevor Burke (1M/3M Alternate)

Hope College

Jean-luc Miralda

John Carroll University

Ryan Mcclelland

Lake Forest College

Heath Ogawa

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Samuel Solomon

Middlebury

Mike Chirico (1M/3M Alternate)

New York University

Connor Brisson

Rowan University

Johnathan Morris

Sean Piacente

St. Lawrence University

Matthew Edkins

State University of New York at Cortland

Lee Wade

State University of New York at Geneseo

Samuel Randall

State University of New York College at Brockport

Gabe Arias

Matthew Merchant (3M Alternate)

The State University of New York at Fredonia

Arron Carlson

Tufts University

Matthew Rohrer

Union College

Sam Hoyt

Matt Mintz

University of Wisconsin, Eau Claire

Dylan Glumac-Berberich

University of Wisconsin, Stevens Point

Owen Gluck (1M Alternate)