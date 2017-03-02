Division III Divers Wrap Up Regionals

With the final NCAA Division III Diving Regional Championships complete, the focus now shifts to the NCAA Championships in Shenandoah, Texas where a total of 527 participants will compete. 48 divers will finish their season at one of the most competitive meets of the year and have a chance to make an impact for their team.
On the women’s side, Emory sits at the top of the CSCAA Coaches Rankings heading into the NCAAs. However, they won’t have any divers representing them on the boards. With Denison in a close second on the chart, it could come down to Allison Fitzgerald nailing her dives to edge out the Eagles.
For the men, Denison leads the rankings and finished Regionals as one of only four schools to have more than one diver qualify. Denison’s senior Max Levy finished as the top qualifier out of Region 1 with a score of 523.70 on the 1-meter and 567.00 points on the 3-meter, finishing just 2.25 points above his teammate Brian Allen.
For many of the divers who qualified for NCAAs, it’s about more than diving – it’s about representing your school and finding ways to make a difference in the overall team scores.
“I am incredibly excited to finish off my diving career at such a fun and team-oriented meet. Williams has a truly amazing group of women going to NCAAs this year and I cannot wait to compete alongside them,” Ariana Ross, who qualified from Region 3, said.
A full list of divers who qualified for the 2017 NCAA Division III Swimming and Diving Championships and will be competing on March 15-18, 2017 can be found below.
WOMEN
Calvin College
Sarah Bradley
Carnegie Mellon University
Machika Kaku
Centre college
Sarah Hayhurst
Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Colleges
Maia Presti
Carli Lessard (3M Alternate)
Denison
Allison Fitzgerald
Ithaca College
Nickie Griesemer
Lindsey Suddaby
Katie Helly
Alyssa Wishart (1M Alternate)
Kalamazoo College
Madeline Woods (3M Alternate)
Loras College
Mikaela Lengwin (1M Alternate)
Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Vivian Zhou
Morgan Matranga
New York University
Carmen White
Kelly Ryser (1M Alternate)
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
Jessica Kugleman
St. Catherine University
Jenna Nagy
Smith College
Elyse Stone
Springfield College
Sierra Skaza (3M Alternate)
State University of New York at Geneseo
Claudia Kolakowski
State University of New York College at Brockport
Meghan Kilgallon
The College of New Jersey
Sarah Grassi (3M Alternate)
The State University of New York at Fredonia
Meghan Bartlett
Trinity University (Texas)
Sarah Kate Mrkonich
Mollie Patzke
University of Chicago
Agnes Lo
Natalie Demuro (1M Alternate)
University of Wisconsin, La Crosse
Kayley Alioto
Washington University – St. Louis
Emily Ramos
Wellesley College
Maura Sticco-Ivins
Williams College
Ariana Ross
MEN
Albion College
Jake Burris
Henry Swett
Birmingham Southern College
Chaz Brouillette
Bowdoin College
Mitchell Ryan
Calvin College
Michael Moentmann
Carnegie Mellon University
Gabriel Bamforth (1M Alternate)
Claremont-Mudd Scripps Colleges
Kendall Hollimon
Denison University
Max Levy
Brian Allen
Michael Burke (3M Alternate)
Emory University
Trevor Burke (1M/3M Alternate)
Hope College
Jean-luc Miralda
John Carroll University
Ryan Mcclelland
Lake Forest College
Heath Ogawa
Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Samuel Solomon
Middlebury
Mike Chirico (1M/3M Alternate)
New York University
Connor Brisson
Rowan University
Johnathan Morris
Sean Piacente
St. Lawrence University
Matthew Edkins
State University of New York at Cortland
Lee Wade
State University of New York at Geneseo
Samuel Randall
State University of New York College at Brockport
Gabe Arias
Matthew Merchant (3M Alternate)
The State University of New York at Fredonia
Arron Carlson
Tufts University
Matthew Rohrer
Union College
Sam Hoyt
Matt Mintz
University of Wisconsin, Eau Claire
Dylan Glumac-Berberich
University of Wisconsin, Stevens Point
Owen Gluck (1M Alternate)
