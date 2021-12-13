Diver Kaitlin Simons Commits to Purdue In The Class of 2026

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Kaitlin Simons of Middlebury, Indiana, has committed to dive for Purdue University, located just two and a half hours away in West Lafayette. She will join the Boilermakers in the fall of 2022.

“I am extremely happy to announce my verbal commitment to dive for Purdue! So excited to be a part of an amazing team, BOILER UP!! 🚂💨”

Simons dives for both Northridge High school and the Indiana International School of Diving. At the 2021 IHSAA State Championships, she placed 3rd in 1-meter diving with 499.75 points.

In club, Simons is also a USA Diving Junior Nationals qualifier. At the Zone C Championships, she finished 7th in the 1-meter (384.35), 10th in the 3-meter (379.50), and 14th in the platform (286.20). At the Junior National Championships, she placed 22nd in 1-meter (354) and 30th in 3-meter (347.30).

Simons will train and compete under Adam Soldati, who was recently named one of College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America’s 100 Greatest Coaches on December 7. He holds an extensive list of accomplishments, including having coached 13 NCAA champions, 65 NCAA All-Americans, and 4 Olympic medalists. He has also won NCAA Coach of the Year five times.

Divers scored 162 out of Purdue’s 414 points at the 2021 B1G Women’s Swim & Dive Championships. The Boilermakers also saw three divers qualify for the 2021 Division I NCAA Championships; Emily Bretscher, Maggie Merriman, and Maycey Vieta all qualified for and scored in Platform diving in the championship final. Bretscher also qualified for and scored in the 3-meter diving.

The Purdue Diving Instagram account welcomed Simons’ official signing with a post on November 11, expressing how excited they were to “see what she can do on the springboards at the college level.”

